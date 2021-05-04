Brooks Brothers and FILA Collab Combine American Style with Tennis Gear – Robb Report





Game. Together. Match! Brooks Brothers and Fila have joined forces to create a limited edition collection of tennis-inspired clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women. The collaboration, which you can find online from Tuesday, blends the aesthetics of the two brands so seamlessly as it reflects the current moment in the fashion world, putting classic couture and athletic wear alongside modern performance clothing. Every piece in the collection, from piped club blazers to tracksuits and headbands, is adorned with a FILA and Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece co-branded logo. Campaign images featuring the Brooks Brothers x FILA Striped Seersucker Newport blazer and warm-up jacket.



Photo courtesy: FILA The full line of men’s clothing includes everything from separate seersucker clothing, polo shirts and OCBDs to tracksuits, tennis sweaters and bracelets. For women, styles include a chunky cable-knit tennis sweater dress trimmed in red and navy blue, as well as a heritage-inspired pleated dress. There are also many accessories, from ties and belts to backpacks and bracelets. This collaboration also includes two tennis shoes: the Brooks Brothers x FILA Trigate and the Brooks Brothers x FILA Original Tennis LX. Both are packaged in a personalized shoebox that includes the same striped detail as the clothing. An assortment of Brooks Brothers x FILA Trigate and Brooks Brothers x FILA Original Tennis LX shoes.



Photo courtesy: FILA It’s a partnership that makes sense for both brands – and not just because they’ve been making tennis togs for decades. Both are sponsors of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. If you need new club gear – or if you just want to act out your own Bjorn Borg fantasies – the ‘Brooks Brothers x FILA’ collaboration is now available on the Brooks Brothers website. The full collection ranges from $ 78 for men’s logo print t-shirts to a 100% leather backpack for $ 798. Check out more images from the collection below. Photo courtesy: FILA Photo courtesy: FILA Photo courtesy: FILA Photo courtesy: FILA Photo courtesy: FILA Photo courtesy: FILA







