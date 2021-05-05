16 stylish summer maxi dresses to keep you cool this season

Photographed by Gabriela Schmidt, Vogue, March 2021

With maxi dresses comes effortless ease and an elegant allure; a full-length dress that hovers slightly above the floor is a no-brainer when it comes to summer style. With social plans back in action this summer, a flowing dress to the floor will surely be the only thing you want to wear when it’s too hot for clothes.

Thanks to the versatile polish lent by its length, summer maxi dresses can take you from beach days to summer evenings. You can just as easily wear the same dress for brunch, with lace-up flat sandals or sneakers, as for a wedding. For that final occasion, could we suggest adding a pair of heels, a tight low bun, and a pair of party-ready earrings to go with it? After all, we can and should make up for lost time this summer in graceful style.

And in the umbrella of the summer maxi dress there are options for all styles and aesthetics; there is one to delight whatever your style is, even a few for the undressed girls! There is something for those who lean on the minimalist side, like the belly of Sirs showing off a cutout linen dress. The Rebecca Taylors floral smocked dress or the Lug Von Sigas bow-embellished dress, on the other hand, would suit those who gravitate towards the feminine and the seductive. As for the suspenders, there’s a handful of halter tops, like the khaki utility-style Ulla Johnsons maxi in a gingham print ready for Raeys’ picnic. But summer maxi dresses also come with straps barely there, DIY shoulder ties or without any straps. We love Toves sublime maxi bustier yellow neckline neckline.

Whatever your summer plans, budget, or occasion calendar, here are 16 maxi dresses to view all summer.