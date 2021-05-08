How Chanel reinvents its famous symbols in jewelry, fashion





From fashion to decoration to jewelry, the French house is reinventing its sustainable emblems Few luxury brands have as many instantly recognizable designs as Chanel. The genius of the houses lies in its founder Gabrielle Coco Chanels’ consistent interpretation of symbols, favorite flower, color combinations and more across categories. Here’s a look at six of her quirky symbols and how they’re translated from fashion to glamorous jewelry, watches, and a stunning boutique backdrop. Feather A feathered look of ChanelThe spring 2021 show by artistic director Virginie Viard reminds me a Feather Chanel 18k White Gold Bracelet with diamonds, $ 12,900. All jewelry is available from London Jewelers. A supple feather brooch encrusted with diamonds was part of Mademoiselle Chanels’ first and only high jewelry collection in 1932. The emblem took off at the fashion house. Today, extravagant feathered confectionery parades its catwalks, while Chanel’s Plume jewelry line seduces like the original pin. Camellia Mirror of twin camellias Claudia Schiffers (worn in a 1994 runway show, right) Chanel Camelia extract 18-k pink-gold earrings with diamonds, $ 5,050. Pinned into her hair or tucked recklessly through a belt, Coco Chanel adored the simplicity of her favorite flower. Fashioned in silk, rendered in enamel or in diamonds and pearls, the camellia quickly became the icon of the house. A century later, the Camlia jewelry collection is flourishing, with varieties ranging from abstract to ornamental. Two tones Juxtapose this black and white look from the spring 2021 collection (right) with ChanelJ12 Paradox watch (left) in ceramic and steel, $ 9,100. From dark suits edged in crisp white (or vice versa) to her famous two-tone slingbacks unveiled in 1957, Mademoiselle loved the contrast. Modern and graphic, the look is timeless. This is why it works so well in Chanel timepieces like the J12 Paradoxe watch with its clean lines. Quilting Sewing on a pink quilted bag from the Chanel the spring 2021 collection echoes the brand Coco Crush 18-karat yellow gold ring with diamonds, $ 7,750. Chanels was full of 2.55 shoulder bags, launched in 1955, with diamond-stitched quilting that would be inspired by men’s equestrian jackets. The house’s favorite treatment has spread to clothing and has been reflected since 2015 in its Coco Crush jewelry line. With crisscrossing incisions and slightly arched edges, this quilted is major. Coromandal screen In a photo taken in 1959 in her apartment on rue Cambon, Mademoiselle (right) is surrounded by her Coromandel screens. A reproduction of one is the perfect backdrop for Chanels new jewelry and watch fair (left) at London Jewelers flagship store in Manhasset. Chinese lacquer panels adorned with intricate scenes of flora and fauna. Over the years, its screens have inspired everything from fine jewelry brands to a rich amber scent. The new London Jewelers flagship Chanels store is now adorned with an exquisite reproduction. Tape Arc de marque Mademoiselles, seen here in a 1944 portrait (right), matches ChanelRuban S 18-karat white gold ring with diamonds (left), $ 6,600. Chanel Pretty as a gift, Mademoiselle Chanel wore large bows on her hats and fascinators and sometimes adorned her tweed suits with small ones. It’s easy to tie with the Ruban collection, which explores the sinuous theme of precious metals and diamonds.

