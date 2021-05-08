5 trends fashion students at Sac State are wearing this spring





Pastels, floral prints and the 60s and 70s are in

Patrick posuniak From Bermuda shorts to handbags and sandals, Sac State fashion students Marisa Rodgers, Diana Gonzalez and Joana Pereda are sharing their tips on how to dress in style this spring. (Graphic produced in Canva)

With temperatures rising earlier than expected in the Sacramento area, it’s time to pack up winter layers and pull off this season’s fashion essentials. Some of the Sac States fashion students are discussing all the spring fashion trends and how you can elevate your look this season. Funky pants Printed pants, invented by fashion merchandising leader Joana Pereda, are a unique piece that everyone should have. She recommends buying them at local thrift stores or online at Reformation and Free people. They can be a pop of color or have some kind of light pattern, Pereda said. [They] could be worn with a cute short shirt and loafers. Even though printed pants are a staple this spring, it would be best to invest in a pair that can be styled in many ways and could be transformed next season. Bermuda shorts Another trendy bottom style this season is Bermuda shorts. Since the Y2K style has made a comeback, Bermuda-style shorts from the early 2000s have been all the rage this spring. Bermuda shorts can be paired with an oversized graphic tee or a cute little shirt with a blazer, with a chunky shoe and silver jewelry, Pereda said. Here are some great places to buy Bermuda shorts: Nasty gal, ASOS and Forever 21. Pastels Fashion Merchandising Major Diana Gonzalez says pastels are still essential for spring fashion. Pastel blue, light pink and sage green are the colors that are currently in fashion and can be easily transposed into summer fashion. Spring and summer trends always tend to turn back the clock, and this year in particular pastels and light colors will be all the rage, Gonzalez said. She suggests styling pastels in knitted pieces like a light cardigan or accessories. Flowers Just like pastels, flowers are also a springtime fashion staple. For this spring, the floral prints are taken from an influence of the 60s and 70s. While the ditsy floral print has always been in season for spring, this spring flower trend can be wider and based on widespread floral designs. Retro floral designs are revolutionary, Gonzalez said. It’s not necessarily a floral print. It’s more like flowers. Gonzalez suggests a retro floral style in a skirt. She says it will make it easy for you to dress her up with ankle boots or dress her up with sneakers. Fashion from the 60s and 70s This spring the fashion trends of the 60s and 70s are making a comeback. We’ve got the psychedelic ’70s prints and earth tones … with saturated colors, loose pants [and] sweater vests, said Marisa Rodgers, a business graduate. She says the best places to shop are Zara, ASOS and H&M, because they are always oriented towards trends. For a cheaper option, she suggests shopping at Nasty gal. When trying a new trend I always recommend [not] spend a lot of money unless you know it’s going to be something that will match your style, Rodgers said. [Something] you will wear even after the trend has passed.







