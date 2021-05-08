Time is telling a story, says Herms Horloger CEO

Herms H08 Graphne

What is the idea behind the name H08?

It’s a somewhat mysterious name that gives an impression of movement, as well as being in tune with the times. These are also two numbers symbolizing the typeface used in this model and which embody an invitation to adopt mathematical thinking while evoking contrasts, such as the contrast of materials. It’s a nod to Herms geometry. The rigorous 0 was a recent discovery. The 8 extends to infinity. The idea doesn’t relate to anything mixed up in everything, which reflects the shape of the case.

Herms is not particularly known for its high performance sports watches. What was the intention behind the new watch?

We wanted to create a contemporary watch, strongly anchored in the all-terrain and multi-vital masculine universe of Herms. It was a desire to express our values, to embody them. This timepiece embodies the Herms vision of contemporary masculinity. It’s adaptable. We decorate urban, itinerant men who go everywhere. They are involved in the heat of the moment, while seeking comfort and ease.

The Herms H08 is a sport-inspired watch designed for travel. However, this is not a prowess-focused watch intended for feats such as mountain climbing or scuba diving. This version is a 39mm case which can also be interesting for women. We haven’t planned a specific version for women on the Herms H08.

Did the pandemic play a role in its design?

We don’t create and design based on the situation. We create objects that are not fashion totems. Our objects are shaped by the hands of craftsmen to make them real companions for those who wear them, conveying a daily emotion to our customers. We love that our objects have rigorous and unique designs, uncompromising technique and quality, but also practical and functional objects whether we are working on men’s or women’s watches.

This is the first time Herms has worked with graphene for a composite for the case.

It was to be a beautiful object in which materials, shapes and lines would give life to a unique expression of Herms watchmaking. We wanted a robust, geometric, assertive and sensual object. There was also a quest for lightness through the materials. The center of the case of the new Herms watch is made of resin mixed with a hardener, graphene powder (extracted from carbon) to form a strong and ultralight composite. Graphene is the active part of carbon. Its finesse and rarity make it a unique material. It delivers the properties of carbon: lightness, resistance, color.

Despite the amazing offers, Herms is still not the # 1 choice for watch lovers. What are you doing to change this?

We are seeing a growing interest from customers, and watch collectors, thanks to launches with singular designs and unconventional interpretations of traditional watchmaking: in 2015, for example, with Slim dHerms, born out of an exercise stylistic around the purity of the design and the expression of a movement towards the essential with a minimalist style; in 2018, with Carr H, a square-shaped watch designed by Marc Berthier, with a contemporary aesthetic; with Arceau, which suspended time in 2011 and started playing with moon phases in 2019. This new men’s line is also unique. Inspired by sport, it is strongly anchored in the male Herms universe as imagined by Vronique Nichanian (male artistic director). All-terrain without being performance-oriented, and eminently contemporary, it facilitates light travel. He is a loyal, multi-vital companion at all times, providing time for himself in a hectic world.

How many watches do you own?

A few. At the moment I wear the Herms H08 graphene version with a lot of pleasure.