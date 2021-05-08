Italian jeans billionaire Diesel seeks to sew fashion front together

The billionaire founder of Diesel Jeans’s mission is to convince the many small Italian fashion players that their survival depends on collaboration.

Some small businesses “will not be able to bear the costs of digital development, will not make deals with the big online platforms,” ​​said Renzo Rosso, the founder of Diesel SpA, 65, in an interview. “Some fashion companies will have to accept partnerships, and these alliances will give them visibility they never had before.”

Renzo Rosso Photographer: Stefano Guindani / OTB Group

Rosso was recently appointed Business Lobby Delegate Confindustria with a mandate to consolidate the Made in Italy brand, the backbone of the country’s luxury industry. The challenge will be to convince maverick Italian fashion entrepreneurs to work together and create a more united front.

Although it has an impressive array of famous brands, Italy does not have a national champion in the luxury sector, unlike France, which has dominant companies such as LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Kering SA .

This has led to iconic brands being bought by foreign players, most notably Micheal Kors who bought designer Gianni Versace in 2018.

Agreements involving remaining independents such as Giorgio Armani SpA and Salvatore Ferragamo SpA have been rumored for years, although Rosso is optimistic that the steps taken now could help keep some of these companies in Italian hands.

The head office of the OTB group near Breganze, Italy. Photographer: Daniele Domenicali / OTB Group

“ Decisions together ”

The French model could be useful, where “entrepreneurs act together, government is involved,” Rosso said. In the past, the Italian industry “was a disaster, people were hostile to each other”.

Now there is a cordial atmosphere, he says. “Ermenegildo Zegna, Remo Ruffini from Moncler, Patrizio Bertelli and Luigi Maramotti and I are making strategic decisions together.”

Bertelli is the co-founder of Prada SpA and Maramotti is the president of Max Mara.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government may also be more open than previous administrations to support industry. Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said Rome could extend so-called Golden Power protection – state measures to block or manage foreign ownership of strategic companies – to the auto and steel sectors, fueling speculation that branded product companies may be next.

LVMH last month increased its stake in Tod’s SpA to 10%, prompting rumors that the ailing Italian shoemaker could become a takeover target. The French fashion house already owns the Bulgari and Fendi brands.

Armani founder Giorgio Armani isn’t ruling out a deal for his company, although he wants to keep it in Italy. Continuing as an independent business is “not that strictly necessary,” Armani said Vogue magazine in March. “You could think of an affair with a major Italian company,” he said.

Armani may see it the same way Rosso does. According to the founder of Diesel, the consolidation of Italian branded product companies will make them more competitive and will be essential to their technological growth and their ability to develop sustainable products.

Motifs from the Viktor & Rolf Spring / Summer 2021 collection. Source: OTB Group

Costly transition

“Consumers increasingly want sustainable products,” said Rosso. “Business partnerships, mergers can help. Many small businesses will not be able to afford this transition. “

Building digital platforms will also be expensive. Luca Solca, senior luxury goods analyst at Bernstein Research, said in a recent report that a lack of scale compared to its international competitors has left Italian companies far behind in digital transformation.

A design from the Jil Sander fall / winter collection. Source: OTB Group

Rosso’s Only the Brave holding company, or OTB, has already acquired a collection of fashion brands – including Margiela House, Viktor & Rolf, Marni and Jil Sander – and Rosso does not rule out buying more brands. “We won’t say no if something interesting comes up,” he said.

OTB, which had revenues of over 1.3 billion euros ($ 1.6 billion) last year, could also possibly apply for a stock exchange listing, Rosso said, repeating comments that ‘he had done previously.

“The group is growing, solid and very dynamic, thanks to the fact that it is private,” said the founder. However, “it would be easier to manage a listed company. At the moment, I am very involved. I have a big family, it’s much better to have a transparent company, with managers – but with the family always in charge.

– With the help of Tommaso Ebhardt