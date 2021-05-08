Book Review: Fashion, Friendship, and Jacobean Court Murder, Arts News & Top Stories

fiction

A NET FOR LITTLE FISH

By Lucy Jago

Bloomsbury Publishing / Paperback / 331 pages / $ 27.95 / Available here

5 out of 5

Clothes make a woman, as the first chapter of this exciting historical fiction debut from author Lucy Jago makes clear.

Mistress Anne Turner, married to court doctor George Turner, was already a mother of six when she met teenage Frances Howard, Countess of Essex.

In a tour de force, Anne dresses up a tearful Frances, who first appears in a ripped undershirt, her back scarred in bleeding marks inflicted by her disgusting young husband, Robert Devereux, the Earl of Essex.

Anne proceeds to bring Frances together, dressing her in a farthingale, layering pins and laces, establishing the leitmotif of clothing as armor, for defense and as weaponry: its value. “

A delighted Frances says, “You can call me Frankie, but not in public.”

Thus begins the deep relationship between the humble Anne and the aristocratic Frankie, two women whose historic lives were eclipsed by the “Overbury scandal”.

The real Frances refused to consummate her relationship with her husband and fell in love with Robert Carr, a King James favorite.

Carr’s mentor Sir Thomas Overbury, who disapproved of the match, died at the Tower of London in 1613.

Two years later, details revealed that Overbury had died of poisoning. Anne was hanged for her role in the plot while the Countess, after being tried and confined to the tower, was pardoned and released in 1622.

This unequal justice inspires the title of the book, as one of the characters observes: “It will be a net for the little fish, let the big ones swim!”

Jago says in her author’s note that she does not intend to whitewash their actions, “but to give Anne and Frankie greater complexity of motive: recovering them from the limbo of the misogynistic stereotype where specters complain. of the way they are reduced “.

This she accomplishes with lyrical depth. Anne as the narrator comes across as a bright, self-aware woman. She is drawn to Frankie not only for material gain, but also because she admires his courage in refusing to give in to her family’s demands to be an obedient pawn in court power games.

Frankie, filtered through Anne’s perception, turns from a rebellious teenager to a tempestuous woman, redeemed by her clarity of purpose and her desperate search for happiness in a world where men hold all power.

Despite the period setting, there is a surprisingly contemporary feel to the personalities and struggles of women, and terribly familiar scenarios in which women’s bodies and lives are subject to the whims of a patriarchal society.

As Frankie tries to get her family’s patriarch to support her efforts to annul her marriage, Anne struggles to keep her family and her dignity intact after her husband’s death.

As Jago reclaims familiar feminist territory for the #MeToo era, she is also sympathetic to the gender trap that traps men.

Anne approves of Carr’s dandy outfit, observing, “Where I tapped into the power of masculine attire to embolden ladies, he understood that feminine beauty invited possession.

When the younger and more handsome George Villiers appears on the scene as a rival for King James’ attention, Carr’s emotional collapse inspires pity rather than schadenfreude.

Jago skillfully handles the suggestion of homosexual affairs between the king and his male courtiers as well as Anne and Frankie, without specifying the salacious details.

In the process, she highlights the complexity of sexual attraction and friendships, deepening emotional and psychological entanglements that would challenge easy categorization even by today’s fluid social norms.

It is a wonderfully complex net that she has woven, and a pleasure to be caught in her charm.

If you like this read: Katherine by Anya Seton (Mariner Books, 1954, reissued 2013, $ 29.84, available here). This deeply researched and vividly written book tells the 14th century love story between bride Katherine Swynford and John of Gaunt. Along with romance and adultery, there’s also war, plague, and an in-depth look at medieval Catholic England.