Suzanne Rogers faces backlash when visiting Mar-a-Lago





Canadian socialites have tried to push philanthropist Suzanne Rogers out of high society after she posted and deleted several photos with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. The photo of Suzanne Rogers’ family in Mar-a-Lago that sparked the recent backlash. Instagram A Canadian insider told Page Six of the hubbub north of the border: Canadians hate him… His image is suicide. She becomes persona non grata. Shes a huge donor for [the CanadianArts &FashionAwards] which is our version of [Council of Fashion Designers of America], and two people even resigned from the board because of it. “She was not invited to receive the awards and she is donating millions,” a Canadian insider told Page Six. Rogers had captioned one of the photos with Trump, a special way to end the night! The president of the CAFA event would have sent a message to members this week Having said that about the May 19 gala, “CAFA has made the decision to postpone the Suzanne Rogers Designer Grant and Suzanne Rogers will not be attending this year. Suzanne Rogers in 2018. Getty Images for Hudson’s Bay Rogers has apologized and attempted to disassociate himself and his family from Trump after the outrage of Canadians. “I have always believed in equality, diversity, inclusiveness and respect for all, and I have worked towards this end all my life. They are important in all aspects of society, especially in fashion… I have no relationship with Donald Trump, good or bad. I had never met him before that night, ”she said. Sources tell us that Rogers’ visit to Mar-a-Lago was no coincidence. Suzanne’s billionaire husband Edward is the owner of the nation’s largest telecommunications company and the Blue Jays baseball team. Donald Trump’s Domaine Mar-a-Lago in 2019. AP A source said of the visit to Palm Beach, Florida: They were there as guests. She gets most of the criticism because she’s more public than her husband, but the whole family was there. They’re in television, media, sports, fashion, all of that and it’s a yard. Trump is expanding his multiplatform network. It was no accident that they were there. All Canadians in Palm Beach are talking about it. Reports have said that Trump is launch your own social media platform. Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller has tweeted from the digital plan, “Well, have more information on that in the very near future.” But a spokesperson for the Rogers family told us it wasn’t true that they were meeting because of Trump’s new network. “They were there for a family dinner. No one in the family ever met him until a few seconds before they left on the walk, ”the spokesperson said. A representative for Trump did not comment.







