20 dresses to get you back in the mood





It’s May and most of us are dying to step out of loungewear lockdown (if we haven’t already) and wear sunny dresses that lift the spirits and the mood and into flattering and indulgent shapes. Famous fashion forecaster Li Edelkoort said that after the lockdown I was willing to wear something exotic and romantic, and there is nothing more dreamy or cooler than a long, comfortable dress. summer, ideally in a floral or animal print that has that little extra swish. and ruffles, levels or ruffles. If you are tired of flowers, there are alternatives: stripes, color blocks, plaids and gingham. The pandemic bandage kept everything functional and rudimentary, from gym gear for home workouts to quilted jackets, woolen hats, leggings and outerwear to outerwear that often extended indoors. Now is the time to put it all away, change functions for fun, and get dressed again. Maxi dresses can cover a multitude and the more concealed look prevails, especially in the understated sensuality of those of The Vampires Wife currently so fashionable and all over the (virtual) red carpet. The balloon, puffed sleeves and ruffled hems are back, keeping the look a little frivolous. Floating maxi shirts offering glamor by day or night have stalked international catwalks, tamed in cardigans, cropped pullovers or hoodies and faded with tractor soles or chunky boots for subversive flourishing. A bra top over a long, loose skirt was another flaunted runway combo with open blazers or jackets, not easy for those without a toned body. Roland Mouret, for example, paired bralets with flares. For those who prefer pants to dresses, sweatpants can be swapped out for flares worn in style with high heels. But stick with the dresses and here are 20 to get you in a party mood, from nautical prints and stripes to metallic flowers and animals, from $ 22.29. Drew dress in the Bordeaux collection by Katie Ann McGuigan, 545 (currently up to 274) www.katieannmcguigan.com

Whistles 259 Green Animal Print Metallic Dress

Sleeveless Dress by JW Anderson 1590 at Brown Thomas

Striped dress 29.99, earring 9.99, rings and string bracelet 14.99 all by LemLem by Liya Kebede for H + M

Zara Black & White Animal Print Dress 39.95

Zara nautical print dress 49.95

Floral kimono 49.95 Zara

Blue and white striped print dress 49.95 Zara

Peony print dress by Chiara Boni 615 on anastasiashop.com

V-neck organic cotton seersucker dress 195 by Ganni on matchesfashion.com

The Elle kimono dress by Faye Rochford made from animal corpses 279 feri.ie

Polka dot dress by Hache 550 havanaboutique.ie

Isla, pink dress by Heidi Higgins 250

Outnet Vampires Wife Floral Print Dress 522

Essential Antwerp dress 245 from anastasiashop.com

Pale Floral Tiered Dress 1120 by The Vampire Wife at the Outnet

FeeG Coral Herringbone 230 Maxi Dress

Printed poplin dress 27.99 H + M

White lace dress 238 by FeeG (also available in pink)



