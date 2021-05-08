Under cap and dress – Marquette Wire





Graduation is approaching, and due to the recent announcement of the Marquette University in-person ceremony and its relevance to my life, the latest issue of Fashion Fridays will be a guide to graduation fashion. For those of you who question the importance of an outfit due to its concealment under a black cap and dress, remember: what’s inside really matters most. Whether this leads you to a vintage shift dress, a trendy silhouette, or a unique ensemble, make sure it looks like you. With so much commotion, it can be difficult to prioritize finding something to wear on this special day. Here are some suggestions that can help point you in the right direction: Silk slip dress Still popular right now, the silk slip dress is an easy and breezy way to dress up and stay cool this late spring. Given its popularity, the silk slip dress can be found in a variety of slightly different silhouettes and a plethora of patterns, providing elements of uniqueness. Due to its simple renderings, the silk slip dress can be dressed in heels or wedges, jewelry and any other form of accessories, making it a complete look. Whimsical White A classic graduation gown color, the color white symbolizes freshness and celebration. With its constant presence in spring and summer fashion, there is an unlimited amount of styles available to wear. In other words, make it yours! Although white is a fairly simple and solid color, the adventure lies in the silhouette, texture and style. The best aspect of a white dress is its classic appeal and its easy ability to reach new personalized heights. Combination Although it reached its peak a few years ago, a jumpsuit remains a classic in my opinion. Personally, I prefer a draped silhouette with a cowl neck, but there are tons of options to choose from. Jumpsuits are also flattering for a wide range of body types, the perfect combination of comfortable chic. The main theme present in these three outfit suggestions is their adaptability to personal style. I think personal style is one of the most important things to discover about yourself, so have fun with it for this special event! Author’s Note: As this is my last edition of Fashion Fridays in my Marquette career, I wanted to thank all my readers for their support over the past few years. Kisses! This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos