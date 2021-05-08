Greeley-area organization and businesses send Jefferson High students to prom

Ines Macias-Ramos chose a ball gown for the first time this week.

The 16-year-old Jefferson High School sophomore walked away with a color she never thought she would lose: pink. The dress is narrow at the top and flows in ruffles. Jefferson’s teacher Randee Shaw called them “Cinderella Ruffles.”

I never expected anything like it, Macias-Ramos said. It was great. It was a good opportunity, with everything going on with COVID.

And we put you in the heels, added Shaw.

Macias-Ramos and eight other students from Jefferson High in Greeley spent a few hours this week in an office building on Main Street in Windsor. The young women sorted through shelves of formal and colorful dresses, walked in and out of rooms to try them on, checked shoes, and peered over a small table of costume jewelry to get ready for the school’s prom. Saturday night school at Island Grove.

Connie Sacco, a former resident of Greeley, opened her husband’s office Monday night and donated the dresses and accessories donated to Jefferson students. Sacco makes the items available to high school students who need them for proms and other events at an informal two-year warehouse known as the Aubreys wardrobe in memory of his daughter.

Saccos’ contribution was part of a recent community-wide effort to give Jefferson students a prom and a touch of normalcy during a pandemic.

In addition to Sacco, local restaurants have pledged to provide pre-prom meals and IBMC Greeley, the Institute of Medical Business and Careers, donates hairstyling and nail services to Jefferson students.

Jefferson is an alternative high school for approximately 320 students in grades 9-12. Students are at least a year behind their peers in other high schools when it comes to credits due to various issues or challenges in their lives, such as short-lived or teenage pregnancy. The school has an on-site daycare.

Nothing in this community surprises me anymore, said Jefferson Director Larry Green. The way the community intervenes. I have seen it time and time again. They show up whenever a need arises. Greeley is a very, very generous city, and I truly believe it. I’ve never seen people come together like this.

For the past 11 years, Jefferson staff have prepared pre-prom dinners at school through donations. The celebration at school was not possible this year with COVID-19 restrictions.

Greeley-Evans School District Assistant Superintendent Anthony Asmus reached out to the Success Foundation for ideas on how to help Jefferson’s students to prom. The Success Foundation is a nonprofit and fundraising arm of the district with a mission to create opportunities for students in District 6. The organization regularly and often engages with community businesses and organizes events for raise funds for student educational activities.

Foundation Executive Director Julie Hill spoke to Asmus, who was in charge of secondary education, and then got to work. What started with the idea of ​​hosting pre-prom meals for Jeffersonian students has grown to more than we expected, Hill said, including Sacco’s help.

Sacco said that since Aubreys Closet launched in the fall of 2019, they have collected nearly 200 dresses. They received donations of around 75 dresses from Blushing Bride in Windsor and shoes from Soles for Souls, a Nashville-based nonprofit that distributes used clothing and shoes to people around the world.

Sacco said local schools were key partners for Aubreys Closet, connecting students to the operation. Aubrey’s closet started with Sacco wanting to do something with his daughter’s clothes. Aubrey Sacco, a former graduate of Greeley Central, has been missing in Nepal since 2010.

I still believe she’s there, Sacco said. How can I throw out his things? I can not do that.

Six local restaurants have agreed to feed about 10 students each, and they share the cost of the meals with the Success Foundation. Hill said the foundation had up to $ 2,500 to contribute. The affected restaurants are Cables, The Tavern at St. Michaels, Kennys Steakhouse, Gourmet Grub, Old Chicago and the two Roma locations (Roma West on 10th Street and Roma Evans on 23rd Avenue).

Kennys Steakhouse owner and manager Matt Larson said his restaurant wanted to help Jefferson’s students and do what he could, even though times are tough for the restaurant industry.

Larson said closing the dining halls last year was a losing proposition, to say the least. He said restaurant managers and owners are now struggling to find workers as places reopen with greater vaccine availability.

We’re part of the community and we try to give back and care about the things people do, Larson said. I tried to do this. From what I’ve heard, Jefferson has always done something for students. They can take the kids to nicer restaurants and make it a good experience for high school kids and families who might not otherwise be able to.

According to statistics from the state’s Department of Education, 76% of Jefferson’s students in high school and college are eligible for free and discounted lunches, which indicate their income status.

Senior Jefferson Jazmin Mirales, 18, like Macias-Ramos, also chose a dress for her first prom. Macias-Ramos and Mirales said they were going to the ball with small groups of other students. Mirales came out of Aubreys Closet in a purple dress.

It’s so generous, she said. It’s good to know that there are good people out there.

Success Foundation Marketing Director Susan McKenzie said the organization will use a specific funding source, the Opportunity Fund, to pay for student meals, which is exactly the purpose of the money: to eliminate financial barriers.

We just raised over $ 80,000 over breakfast for the Opportunities Fund, and we are now seeing it in action, she said.