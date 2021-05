Flirty Free People bohemian clothing store comes to Southlake Town Squ

Southlake’s young fashion ensemble scores points: a new Free people store opens in Southlake Town Square. Known for their bohemian, flowing dresses, retro jeans and hippie-cool vibe, the chain is opening a store at 1434 Main St., next to Tommy John and across from Lush. According to a press release, it will open at the end of 2021. Free People are said to be defined by femininity, creativity, curiosity and adventure. Their merchandise includes unique women’s clothing, intimate clothing, accessories and footwear, all at affordable prices. There are currently three locations in DFW: NorthPark Center, Plano and Fort Worth. Free People isn’t the only newbie coming to Southlake, which will welcome four more new faces to its mix this summer: Summer classics , an outdoor furniture brand, opens this summer at patio redevelopment time at 301 N. Carroll Ave. in an 8,800 square foot space near Market by Macy’s, where it will showcase a line of Gabby Home Furnishings .

Express edition will open in Southlake Town Square, in a 2,066 square foot space across from Michael Kors at 311 Grand Ave. East in May. This new concept offers a smaller collection especially for Southlake, with must-haves for women and men handpicked by local influencers. Oooh, I wonder who that could be. The concept opened in Nashville's first urban neighborhood, The Gulch, earlier this year and made its Texas debut in Southlake.

Britches whistle The Chicken Empire, by celebrity Dallas chef Omar Flores, will open later in May in a 4,072 square foot space at 1230 Main St. Later this summer, Flores will open another restaurant, a Tex-Mex concept called Muchacho's, at 431 Grand Ave. Is.

The Chicken Empire, by celebrity Dallas chef Omar Flores, will open later in May in a 4,072 square foot space at 1230 Main St. Later this summer, Flores will open another restaurant, a Tex-Mex concept called Muchacho’s, at 431 Grand Ave. Is. Trophy Blooms, owned by local floral designer Madeline Ricketts, opens May 22 in a beautiful 916 square foot location at 335 N. Carroll Ave. next to Nothing Bundt Cakes. “These are exciting brands that want to engage customers with the level of interactive in-person experience that a Southlake Town Square home can offer,” said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior manager of leasing for the West Division of Retail Properties of America, Inc., owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. “Our collection of sought-after and well-edited brands is what continues to differentiate Southlake Town Square as a lifestyle destination, and we are excited to continue to grow and create opportunities for our customers to interact with major brands. who call us home. “







