Florida Tech Baseball defeats Palm Beach Atlantic in thrilling 8-7 fashion at senior night

BREVARD COUNTY MELBOURNE, FLORIDA The Six-Player Panthers Baseball Class of 2021 certainly can’t say that their last time in uniform on the Andy Seminick-Les Hall Field wasn’t wild, but more importantly, it was. ended in victory as Florida Tech’s offense was important when it was needed most on several occasions Thursday night as the Panthers beat Palm Beach Atlantic (10-16, 8-16 SSC), 8 -7 in the 2021 regular season finale.

PBA opened the scoring early in the third against Panther starting pitcher Mitch Harding. Ramon Machado started the frame with a first step, then stole the second with Brandon Seltzer at home plate, who then picked the cross, which brought Machado up 90 feet. Jake Roper then gave the Sailfish the lead with a left single that brought Machado home and put Seltzer in third.

Tech responded with a typical Panther-style fourth of seven points. Paul Castillo and Brett Parrish started the rally with back-to-back marches against new Sailfish reliever Drew Holweger.

Wild ground with Diego Garcia flat marked Castillo, who had advanced to third on previous wild ground and moved Parrish to second. Garcia then drew a step on his own and a second groundout by Eldridge allowed both baserunners to get into goal position.

Blaise Maris hit a slow roll at first, which meant Salado could only take the certain to the sack and allowed Parrish to score, moving Garcia to third place in the process. Schner was able to achieve thanks to his speed on a high third single that tackled Garcia. Schner then took second in a formidable effort in which he dodged the tag on a pickup attempt.

Raul Quintero held the set with a single in the third. Jakob Newton hit a helicopter towards the second base sack that could have potentially ended the inning, but Quintero’s commotion beat Houck to the sack, allowing Schner to score and tie the game.

Rodnie Bernard kept the line moving with a single down the middle and advanced on the home pitched pitch that Quintero beat, giving Florida Tech their first lead. The Panthers would veer on two more points on hesitant and wild Holweger ground.

The Sailfish responded to the potential knockout with three of their own at the top of the fifth.

The round started with a single to third by Salado. He would take third on a single down center by Alley, then score on a double on the left field line by Lara. An RBI groundout from Houck and a Morrison sacrifice flight to the right would level the process.

The game would remain tied until a crazy turn of events with two strikeouts at the end of the eighth. Quintero appeared to line up a routine single in left field but Roper’s throw return to infield missed everyone and the ball ended up going into foul territory on the right side after opening goal Quintero followed the play and headed for the third.

Newton then took the first pitch, he saw the other way into the left center for a baseline shot that brought Quintero and brought the Panthers back in front.

Alex Carpenter then pulled out the Sailfish in the ninth-leading goal to seal the victory and record his seventh save of the campaign.

If this was the last outing in Daniel Vassallo’s impressive freshman campaign, he came out in style, throwing three shutout innings in the final innings to keep the game tied. Vassallo allowed just two hits, striking out three and walking none on 37 shots, 26 of which were strikes.

At home plate, the Panthers received multiple stroke efforts from Bernard, Newton and Quintero as well as a three stroke game from Garcia. Newton had the only multi-RBI effort in training.

Due to a combination of impending weather conditions and time constraints, the second game was called off and will not be made up.

The Panthers conclude the 2021 regular season with an overall SSC record of 17-10, 15-9. They will now wait to see if they qualify for the regional portion of the NCAA tournament, which begins May 27.

