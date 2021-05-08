There is no reason for school dress code policies

TomFullum / Getty

If you attended a public school or have a daughter in public school, you know the difficulties of dress codes in school. And with summer on the way, it’s only a matter of time before the girls are sent home as they wear appropriate seasonal clothing deemed inappropriate for school. And why? Not to be a “distraction”? This is ridiculous, and it is time for these biased dress codes to be thrown out of schools.

Most schools have dress code policies in place, with the goal of creating safe and positive learning environments in schools. In most cases, dress codes are designed to ensure that students focus more on learning than what they are wearing and to create a more serious and professional learning experience. But too many policies have the opposite effect and end up shaming students, robbing them of teaching time, and disproportionately targeting female students.

In the United States, many public school dress codes have gender policies. And it’s no surprise that women-specific policies represent a disproportionate number of dress rules. School dress codes often prohibit clothing items such as leggings, shorts, yoga pants, spaghetti straps, tank tops, etc.

And as summer temperatures rise, many girls have to forgo clothing suitable for high temperatures and sweltering classrooms and sacrifice their comfort to comply with dress codes. I mean, God forbid, they’re a “distraction” for other students by baring too much of the leg, shoulder, or collarbone (insert sarcasm and rolled eyes). And frankly, we shouldn’t be teaching girls to sacrifice their comfort for the “benefit” of others.

It’s no surprise that the controversial and sexist application of dress code policies has repeatedly made the news. In Palm Beach, Florida, a student at Forest Hill High School was taken out of class for wearing ripped jeans. The student’s mother said a school official taught her to take hormones from male classmates into account when dressing. Because the reveal of a knee brace will make male students unable to control themselves and of course it will all be his fault.

In another reported incident, a principal at a South Carolina high school told students in a school assembly that wearing leggings to school made them look fat. She said: “I told you before, I’ll tell you now, unless you wear a size zero or two and wear something like that, even if you are not fat you look fat. ” Because it makes sense that body shame is the best way to ensure students obey ridiculous dress code rules like no leggings.

I remember being pulled over in the hallway by school staff and being asked to show my shorts or skirts the correct length on several occasions in middle and high school. I even measured the length of my tank top strap to make sure it was at least two inches wide. And I remember many other classmates called into the classroom and hallways and sent to the office for various dress code violations. It is embarrassing and ridiculous.

At no time should anyone be ashamed or blamed for being a “disturbance” because of something they are wearing. It sends a not-so-subtle message to the students that their bodies are a distraction. And male college students understand that those in “inappropriate” clothing “ask” for a response. Not to mention that gender policies discriminate against nonconforming and transgender students. And nowadays schools need to send a different message to all students.

Laura Bates, co-founder of The Everyday Sexism Project, shared with the Atlantic, “I think we live in a culture that is so used to looking at issues of harassment and assault through the wrong side of the telescope.” Bates continues, “[I]It would be really refreshing to see someone turn that around and focus on the kind of behavior that is directed at girls rather than girls’ clothes. “

This is a long overdue question for a change. Instead of further perpetuating a victim-blame mindset on young students, dress code policies should actively teach everyone to respect one another. There is no reason at this time and at this age for school districts to have gender specific dress codes. A good policy should apply to everyone the same… no double standards. If girls can’t wear tank tops, neither can boys; if girls can’t show collarbones, neither can boys. If girls can wear knee length skirts, so can boys.

Should there be clear rules about what students can and cannot wear to school? Absolutely. It is important for students to learn that different clothes are suitable for different contexts. The problem comes into play when girls are unfairly targeted, punished or publicly humiliated for breaking dress codes.

Schools should be safe and assertive spaces for all students, not places of sexual objectification or bodily shame. And students and parents rightly push back on school dress codes. The good news is that some schools are stepping up to fix the problem and updating their dress codes to make them more reasonable and fair.

Schools can start by obtaining feedback from parents and students on dress code policies. This will not only help to get varied viewpoints but also get more buy-in from all parties involved. In addition, dress code violators should be treated in private and the punishment should match the crime. There are much more important things students should be hanging out on that don’t include ripped jeans or visible bra straps.

Most importantly, school dress code policies should apply to all groups of students equally. Unfairly targeting students with gender-based dress code policies only reinforces archaic gender ideas and sexualizes young adolescent girls. And it has to stop.