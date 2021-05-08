WWhat do you think journalists wear to work? Three-piece suits in vanilla silk, like Tom Wolfe? Robert Redfords Wasp-y Needlecord in All the Presidents Men? Or something uniquely earthy like journalist Paddy Considerines Guardian in The Bourne Ultimatum?

The late journalist Betty Jerman, who joined the newspaper in 1951 and worked simultaneously as a secretary and columnist, once said of her rather shabby male colleagues: You felt they weren’t terribly interested in appearing smart. They were more interested in what they wrote.

Today’s reality is slightly different. Everyone has to comply in one way or another, says Patrick Wintour, diplomatic editor of The Guardians. So it doesn’t matter what we journalists wear.

The Guardian never had a prescribed dress code. The clothes simply reflected the times. At the start of the 20th century, this meant a dark or tweed three-piece suit, a white shirt, and a plain tie.

Women held supporting roles until 1917, when Madeline Linford, the Manchester Guardians’ first women’s page editor, began writing for the newspaper. She was fashion conscious in the 1920s, wearing long dresses in subdued colors and her hair in the shape of a finger wave.

In the 60s and 70s it was a much more relaxed affair. The shirts were darker, the skirts had migrated north, and the lapels had migrated south. CP Scotts’ freedom of expression has even been extended to allow Peter Prestons the most jazzy connections.

In the 1980s, Wintour, then a political reporter, said that the unofficial Guardians uniform for men was dark pants and a white open-necked shirt which was our code. Like Westminster, he says, it’s a bit casual: today chinos are as common as suits, sneakers as prominent as heels. As the newspaper’s head of investigations, Paul Lewis, who prefers work jackets over blazers, puts it: When you go to a story where there are a lot of reporters, the Guardian reporters are always the least dressed there- low. And those with beards.

What journalists wear obviously depends on their role. You could be sent to court or to a crime scene, so versatility is key, Lewis says. Anonymity too. The way you are dressed shouldn’t be the first thing people notice about you, he adds. You want to appear approachable, not overly thoughtful.

Paul Lewis, editor of the Guardians Surveys. Photography: Alicia Canter / The Guardian

Wintour says you have to make an effort when dealing with politicians and officials. I know some people say you shouldn’t give anything but if you look [a scruff], it is less likely that a Conservative minister will give you the time of day. And with some ambassadorial people, let’s say I think it’s presumptuous not to wear a tie. There’s no need to cause a minor offense and it might trigger something in their brain about who you are.

Most journalists learn this the hard way. Lewis remembers his first day at the Guardian in 2005 for all the wrong reasons. I was skinny so I borrowed money from my mom, went to TM Lewin and bought a dark suit, dark tie, white shirt, and black shoes. The first person he saw was investigative reporter Duncan Campbell, wearing a silk shirt, black skinny jeans and white Converse boots. I didn’t say anything, I turned around, went to the bathroom, took off my tie and jacket, rolled up my sleeves, and went home.

As a political correspondent in the late 1980s, Wintour had a similar time in Damascus where he was denounced by someone like the lobby’s Jeremy Corbyn. I now have a huge range of navy suits and ties.

Having covered royalty for over 20 years, Caroline Davies has amassed the kind of wardrobe she wouldn’t otherwise have. Before doing this job, I didn’t have a hat, she says. I now have three.

Caroline Davies whale watching in 2018, breaking with her royal reporting. Photograph: David Levene / The Guardian

Davies must attend galas, garden parties and overseas tours, and dress accordingly. You dress even if you are just a reporter because you try not to disturb people; that’s all, it’s your job. She now classifies cocktail dresses and pashminas as office wear. For the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, she wore a black cocktail dress.

Palate-friendly accessories are limited to a backpack for his laptop (black Eastpak), tights (you will remember the Meghan hoo ha) and wedges or chic flats. Wearing heels is a rookie mistake. I don’t think the Queen would appreciate my airing her lawn. It’s a nice balance, she says. You don’t want to come out like a sore thumb.

As a video reporter, the Leah Greens wardrobe plays a more central role. Not just because when she’s in the studio she has to consider which fabrics appear sheer or wrinkled, but because she’s an audience-oriented journalist.

Leah Green filming an episode of Fake or For Real in 2017. Photograph: David Levene / The Guardian

For her most recent series, Green traveled to Greece, Hungary and Moldova to talk about falling birth rates. Three different climates and many different topics. You think of two things: how do I dress to make people comfortable and how do I look at the camera? Most of the people I spoke to had never seen a person of color in their village, she said. And then, here’s your figure for the wider shots. She bought a long sage green coat to follow the convoy of Moldovan presidents.

Davies says it’s always been a lot more expensive to be a female pen pal. As much as it shouldn’t matter, you don’t want to end up in the same thing every time. Jerman was once forced to buy a strapless white ball gown to wear to a coronation event at the Savoy in 1953, because what working woman owned that sort of thing? Green agrees that as a woman, especially on social media, she thinks more about these things. People are waiting for him. Mostly, I don’t want to attract attention, she said.

I’ve never been told to dress differently, but I think in other papers I might have, admits screenwriter Simon Hattenstone, who interviewed Mariah Carey in Los Angeles in jeans and maybe a white jacket. . Hattenstones’ job is to interview a wide range of people, from Carey to John Massey, the UK’s longest-serving inmate. I want to be like I am in normal life and I try not to act through an interview, he says. If he doesn’t think about clothes, he admits it’s quite considered. You can be more empathetic or aggressive in your own clothes.

Simon Hattenstone interviewing artist Agns Varda in 2018. Photograph: Sarah Lee / The Guardian

Some journalistic environments are, of course, less flexible. Senior journalist Peter Beaumont has covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia, so his clothes tend towards the pragmatic. Hats, although this did not prevent skin damage. Things that don’t smell too bad, like merino [wool]. Sensible shoes. For military integrations, he wears long sleeves, natural fibers (you don’t want to wear anything that will melt into your skin in a fire), and goggles.

Sometimes he is forced to dress more for his surroundings. This obviously means clothes bought in a local market in Afghanistan and Iraq. [this] works better in some places than in others. If people see you in the back of a car, you may not be timed. Western women who report in these countries, he says, tend to wear abayas.

The only thing everyone agrees on is something with pockets. I always lose things, so I need decent pockets for cards, pens, dictaphones, says Hattenstone. Lewis agrees. I am proud to work and not to take a bag.