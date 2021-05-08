Inspiring Indiana: Pop-up art and fashion boutique fills vacant downtown storefronts





317 Startup on Virginia Avenue is a rent-free space for the month, allowing artists to showcase their eclectic talent.

INDIANAPOLIS Local artists are inspiring Indiana through a new pop-up art and fashion store in downtown Indianapolis, at a time when downtown could certainly use a splash of color and creativity. They’re collaborating with 317 Startup for the month-long boutique at 231 Virginia Avenue near East Louisiana Street along the Culture Trail. This once vacant storefront is today a very lively space: a collection of costumes and clothes, paintings and jewelry from ten artists from the Indy region. It’s a rent-free space for the month, allowing artists to showcase their eclectic talent. “What we do is create some great things that are visually stimulating, so we do it in these windows, in the hope that you can actually brighten the sidewalks and bring people here,” said the costume designer and designer. Jess West clothing. “This is what we do!” “We are ready to work and we are ready to show what we have,” added Codi Banks, clothing designer at Witty by Codi. “We are ready to show what we have done during the pandemic!” Creativity never stopped during the COVID crisis. In fact, these entrepreneurs all went on to become mask makers for months. But it has been a difficult year. “It’s been… it’s been tough,” West said. “I was a little wary that (Jess West Designs) was going to have to shut down because I’m making stuff for events, people on the go. “I was actually supposed to be in the third season of Startup 317, but the downtown windows were blocked so that didn’t happen,” said Emily Gartner of Emily Gartner Designs. Protests alongside the pandemic have left many downtown businesses empty recently. That’s why the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Pattern Magazine to help them fill them with something beautiful. The Virginia Avenue boutique was coordinated by Be-Z-Art, allowing 12 artists to collaborate and share space during the month of May. Pop-ups are nothing new. This program has been running for four seasons in Indianapolis. But this year in particular, artists say they are more needed than ever. “You certainly see the scars that have been left by everything that has happened,” Banks said. “Yeah, when you walk on the sidewalk it’s bare. There are a lot of empty windows, things to rent, so it’s really cool to be a part of this project to fill in those empty spaces,” West added. Inside the space, it is a real feast for the eyes. Each artist has a display area where people can browse and buy. West makes custom monsters, costumes and clothing. Lisa Swieczkowska is an indigenous artist of Pokagon and Potawatomi origin who uses taxidermy to create some of her bone jewelry, leather goods, and butterfly domes for her business, Tribe 79. “These are ancient buffalo teeth. These are coyote bones,” Swieczkowska pointed out. “I like to incorporate my heritage into my designs and add my own fashion touch and mix it all up.” The banks create high-end personalized clothing and also run tailoring classes in the pop-up store. “These are all unique pieces and I’m ready to sell them, so come buy them,” she said. With Emily Gartner Designs and Art Threads Studio, Gartner makes handmade clothes, gifts and jewelry and turns textiles into bags. “I was so excited and couldn’t wait to be able to do face-to-face sales and be with the creatives again,” she said. It’s artistic inspiration that we all need right now, to relaunch downtown Indy for the month of May. The pop-up on Virginia Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Learn more about the artists here.

