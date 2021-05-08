Consider optics: how to choose sunglasses for men





“With my sunglasses on, I’m Jack Nicholson. Without them, I am fat and 60 years old. No one needs a new pair of sunglasses. But, as Nicholson says, they’re entirely transformative, able to transform even the palest sourpuss into someone much easier on the eye. Yet how quickly we forget the power of a decent pair of shades. Especially after months locked up, dressed like zombie PE teachers in all those loose, ecru athletic clothes. But, as we enter a brave new world, the sunglasses you choose will say as much about you as a look at your home office compared to last year’s Zoom. Sunglasses are a condiment of pure style. Can’t play tennis (well) but want to look like a tennis pro on the court? Sun glasses. Need to appear as aloof and chic as a front row fashion editor? Sun glasses. All of this can be done without changing your shirt. Customers want color and there is an appetite for change So how do you choose this decadent but essential accessory? Marie Wilkinson, style director for British eyewear brand Cutler and Gross, says men with beards are an advantage here, as they give the face an oval shape that is “ideal for complementing sharp, pointed frames.” In the absence of a beard, “the shape of the sunglasses should act as a counterpoint to the bone structure. High, pointed cheekbones, for example? Opt for an aviator shape, a rounder frame. ” Wilkinson tells me that those who walked into the Cutler and Gross store in Knightsbridge recently for an in-person consultation looked at their public re-emergence with panache. “Customers want color and there’s an appetite for change,” she says. “Since many of us haven’t been on vacation, the color of your sunglasses can greatly affect the appearance of your skin.” She recommends a color called Granny Chic, an almost translucent gray acetate. “Unlike a solid, heavy color, it gives the skin a glow, much like wearing a pearl earring,” she says. The cultural connotations of a style must also be taken into account. Ray-Ban Wayfarers (think Bob Dylan or Tom Cruise in Risky business) were once the bane of polite, and far too ubiquitous hipster society. I remember counting the number of pairs in Glastonbury once with a friend and we hit well in the hundreds long before we got to the front of the cider tent. Classic aviators too, especially with mirrored silver frames, can feel a bit cliché, a bit too “summer vacation”. President Joe Biden, a famous aviator porter, gets away with it because, well, a septuagenarian wears Top Gun the nuances are unexpected. For the rest of us, it’s just plain lazy. With that in mind, here’s what caught my eye this season: <> Choice of post-locking shades Celine £ 580, celine.com Like mini televisions for each eye. Quite cool, quite masculine, although leaning quite far in the 1970s American Hustle atmosphere. Not the kind of sunglasses you could wear outside without making fun of yourself. Yet who will be going to an offsite site soon? Paired with a supple leather Saint Laurent trucker jacket, a black Sunspel T-shirt, tight black Frame jeans and an expressionless “all business” face, the doors would surely open. Sunglasses, you see, can still be a frosty attitude, don’t spoil; these Celine numbers serve such a harsh look. <> Nanushka £ 295, nanushka.com Nanushka’s styles are aimed at a more daring type of customer, with oversized oval and cat-eye shaped frames. Think Gen Z creators TikTok with a keen interest in the films of Ridley Scott; After Blade runner than Gladiator, However. Founded by London College of Fashion graduate Sandra Sandor, the brand recently launched its first range of biodegradable eyewear. Made from 68% bio-based plastic from natural and renewable materials, these frames can be thrown into the compost heap in the back garden and, voila, finally decompose. Lentils are also organic and contain 39% renewable resources, such as castor oil. Even the pouch they arrive in is crafted from animal corpses in Nanushka’s signature vegan leather. Perfect if you drop them on a picnic. <> David Beckham £ 165, shadestation.co.uk David Beckham entered the eyewear business last year and, although we hate to admit it, the offers are pretty decent, with my favorite shape being the oversized flat acetate top. Remember the chunky aviator-style sunglasses Ryan Gosling wore Drive? These were made by Selima Optics but Beckham came close. Perfect for a quick getaway; and not retro enough to be accused of wearing disguises. <> Tom ford £ 245, selfridges.com A very tempting fitted aviator in dark and rich tortoiseshell that resembles a leopard print. The atmosphere? Money. A lot. The lentils are the color of perfectly poached salmon; very chic fintech billionaire, weekend in Monte Carlo. Once I can afford a Bentley, I’ll come back and pair them with the car’s bespoke interior. <> Gucci £ 265, mrporter.com Reminiscent of the Oliver Goldsmith glasses worn by Michael caine sit down for David Bailey – these chunky tortoiseshell frames are the perfect accessory for lunch on a Mayfair patio in the still low pre-summer sun. <> Moscot, £ 285, moscot.com I admit that I already own two pairs of Moscot Lemtosh mounts. Spectacularly desirable, they’re the kind of shades Hollywood producer Robert Evans would have worn for an all-day brunch at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Moscot’s best are the small circular black frames with customizable colored lenses. I can recommend the Denim Blue or Big Apple Fade Pink shades. If there was ever a need for rose-tinted glasses, right now? Jonathan Heaf is Content Director at British GQ To pursue @financialtimesfashion on Instagram to first discover our latest stories







