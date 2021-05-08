Special Olympics and Parsons aim to create systemic change in fashion – WWD

Parsons continues its efforts for more inclusive clothing.

As part of its ongoing partnership with Special Olympics, the New School’s Parsons School of Design showcased some of the designs that students have designed for athletes as part of the “Special Olympics x Parsons School of Fashion Inclusive Design Collaboration. “. Athletes, students, faculty, special guests like Nigel Barker and representatives from the Women’s Tennis Association joined a 135-minute Zoom call to discuss the way forward for a more representative design.

While many fashion companies and institutions have realized the need to offer more opportunities and products to underrepresented communities, there has been no united effort to meet the needs of people with physical disabilities. or intellectual. Through its alliance with the Special Olympics, Parsons aims not only to design functional uniforms for athletes, but also to create a business model that will enlighten businesses and organizations from the perspective of hiring people with developmental disabilities.

Brendan McCarthy, program director of BFA Fashion Design: Systems and Materiality at Parsons, said this year’s course was a “proof of concept” as a system co-designed with Special Olympics athletes and fashion students. de Parsons can be “a viable model for making systemic change in the fashion industry.”

In the spring of 2020, the Special Olympics brought in Parsons for a fully inclusive design project to create functional figure skating uniforms for competition. The project was started thanks to a link between Natalia Vodianova, member of the board of directors of Special Olympics and the management of Parsons. Together, Special Olympics and Parsons embarked on a co-design and co-creative design methodology that aims to achieve greater inclusiveness.

The precursor to the Special Olympics was a day camp for children with developmental disabilities that was started in the early 1960s by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a sister of late President John F. Kennedy. The first Special Olympics International Summer Games were held in Chicago in 1968. There are now 5.5 million athletes with an intellectual disability participating in Special Olympics programs around the world. There are also 1.1 million coaches and volunteers, as well as national programs in 193 countries.

The success of last year’s promotion led Parsons to strengthen his collaboration with Special Olympics. Fashion photographer and Special Olympics Ambassador Barker joined WTA athletes Daniela Hantuchova and Vania King. Last year, US fencing Olympians and social justice advocates Miles Chamley-Watson and William Jedediah Dupree helped. This semester’s work has focused on athletes of all levels. The teams used innovative technology via Clo3D to reinvent body representation and diversity, and to develop technical clothing specially designed for Special Olympics athletes. This year the collaboration led to designs for tennis and athletics.

“People are talking about inclusion. For me, the big picture is that we are all human. We are all here together. We are all family. We are all people. I don’t like titles. I don’t like names, ”Barker said. “I see talent, skill, creativity, care, love and humanity. When I look at everyone’s creations, I think you couldn’t have done it if you hadn’t all come together. That’s why he looks so special and wonderful.

The ’60s-inspired sci-fi tennis clothing designs received high marks from Barker, who noted how such a defined design could boost recognition for any sports team. The choice of functional materials like Gore-Tex, nylons and other performance-oriented fabrics was a favorite, and the placement of the logo was another winner.

“You’ll be hired by almost every designer in the world,” Barker told student designers. “They all want their logo written on everything most of the time. As a photographer, you are often [like], ‘Oh my God. We have to photograph the logo, because it is difficult. But it was magnificent. You have zoomed in on the logo. “

Daniel Fletcher, a 33-year-old athlete, spoke about competing in nine sports for Special Olympics New York and what the Parsons design project meant to him. “I love talking about what Special Olympics means to me. I am so proud to be a part of the Parsons Project and love the designs the students made me use. Thank you for listening to me and making me look good.

While adaptive fashion has been featured on “Project Runway” and during New York Bridal Week, most of the big fashion brands and top designers have not readily embraced it. An exception is Tommy Hilfiger, which announced in March that it would expand its Tommy Adaptive collections internationally and increase collections to twice a year.

In 2014, Danielle Sheypuk became the first model to work on a New York Fashion Week show in a wheelchair. Four years later, Madeline Stuart became the first model with Down’s syndrome to attend New York Fashion Week. With 356,000 Instagram followers, Stuart identifies as a public figure, who has walked in eight seasons of NYFW shows. In recent years, some brands have come under fire for their alleged tokenism by showcasing wheelchair models in advertising campaigns but failing to offer adaptive clothing that might work for them.

One of the goals of the next iteration of the partnership, said McCarthy of Parsons, is to collaborate with a leading fashion or performance clothing brand that shares the same values ​​of inclusion, fairness, co-design, social justice and sustainability to produce models for competition. and for wider use.

“We hope the class will demonstrate through co-design, human-centered systems thinking and technology that there is no reason why a Special Olympics athlete and people with intellectual disabilities cannot be. a fashion designer, a creative director and a leader in a business, ”said McCarthy. “We would love to see companies adopt this methodology and want to partner with them to implement this desperately needed change.”