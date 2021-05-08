Famous bridesmaids dress fitting scene originally featured dreamy streak with Matt Damon chopping wood





“There had to be a consequence to Annie’s actions,” Feig told Insider. Before “ Bridesmaids “director Paul Feig , writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and producer Judd Apatow landed on the memorable scene of the classic comedy filthy dress, the scene had a very different tone. Feig, revisiting the film for its 10th anniversary this month, revealed to Insider that originally, the plan was for Wiig’s character, Annie, to have a sudden dream streak in the middle of the scene. And it would have featured an Oscar winner. “Annie goes into the locker room to try on this very expensive dress, and suddenly she has a fantasy of what her life could be like in that dress,” Feig said of what was originally in the script. “It’s that feeling of romance with her running through the woods and Matt Damon is shirtless chopping wood.” That’s right. Matt Damon. Shirtless. Chop wood. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images The feel of the romance was then heightened, Feig said, when he and Apatow felt that more was needed than just dressing in the movie. “There had to be a consequence to Annie’s actions, and she needs to be humiliated in front of Helen. [played by Rose Byrne] and the other bridesmaids, ”Feig said. So we invented food poisoning from being in a crappy restaurant. “ Publicity Wiig and Mumolo came back and rewrote the dress scene to now feature the women vomiting and defecating inside the store because of the bad food they just ate. Meanwhile, Annie, who was responsible for the disaster, tries to keep it together in front of Helen, who hasn’t eaten any food, even though she’s sweating through her dress and looks like she’s about to throw up. Feig said this was the real comedic moment of the gross scene. “Everyone remembers all the hitting, farting and throwing up, but the only reason this scene is funny is that Annie won’t admit that she screwed up,” he says. “We always felt there had to be a point where Annie is just like, ‘I’m fine. This restaurant was great.’ Despite her friends stinging and throwing up in this very white place. ” Universal “Bridesmaids” has become a beloved comedy with many fans hoping for a sequel one day. Even recently Rudolph said she would be ready to make one. However, Feig says that because he’s never seen a good idea straight away and Wiig doesn’t want to make one, it’s likely we’ll never see one. “The worst thing in the world is to create a sequel that poisons the original,” Feig said. “People are starting to say, ‘I wish they hadn’t done a sequel.'”

