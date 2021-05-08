Tiffany & Co unveils its first engagement ring for men





Say hello to the very first men’s engagement ring from Tiffany & Co. As the fashion world becomes more and more fluid between the sexes, the jewelry universe has also reconsidered the traditional codes governing masculinity. Take a look at the men’s catalogs of big houses like Cartier and Boucheron. This sentiment is also echoed in Tiffany & Co. In 2019, it launched a line for men, which includes necklaces, pendants, bracelets, rings, watches, bar accessories, home goods and more. games. Now and for the first time in the history of New York jewelers, there is a collection of engagement rings for the bride and groom. Dubbed The Charles Tiffany Setting after Tiffany & Co founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, the men’s engagement ring departs from traditional wedding bands with a contemporary signet silhouette and a striking diamond center set with chunky platinum bands or made of titanium. The first version offers two different sizes, round brilliant diamonds and emerald, up to 5 carats. Pieces with a brilliant round diamond feature a clean knife edge band inspired by the iconic Tiffany setting, while styles with an emerald-cut diamond feature architectural bevelled edges. Like all Tiffany diamonds, the sparklers in the collection come with a certificate attesting to the exact provenance of the stones, as well as where they were cut, polished, calibrated, of guaranteed quality and set. The Charles Tiffany executive honors jewelers’ long-standing legacy of love and inclusion, paving the way for new traditions to celebrate our unique love stories and honor our dearest commitments to each other , Tiffany said in the ad. Will he say yes?

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore







