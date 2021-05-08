8 Fashion Books Every Style Lover Should Read Right Now

Fashion fascinates how the Breton top gets its name from vintage finds and clothing that conceals and doesn’t reveal, as each piece of good design tells a fascinating story.

The Ten: The Stories Behind Fashion Classics

By Lauren Cochrane

Fashion is fickle but classic creations endure. Rummage in your closet and you may find some, if not all, of these items: White T-shirt, miniskirt, hoodie, jeans, ballerinas, Breton top, biker jacket, little black dress, stiletto, trench coat. Cochranes’ book, released April 29, shows how each of these familiar and ubiquitous pieces came to symbolize a certain style and meaning at a particular time and place. Their stories are far from mundane: T-shirts have gone from an army staple to an emblem of cool simplicity while hoodies, under which medieval monks huddled, now dominate streetwear everywhere. . Stiletto heels were worn on the feet of 15th century Iranian horsemen; today, they give a real boost to women who really want to work.

How to read a costume

By Lydia Edwards

The suit makes the man, but what makes the suit stylish and comfortable and the wearer confident is its construction, cut, shape, choice of fabric, finish and details such as lining, pleats, trims, buttons, cuffs and cuffs. Edwards undresses the history of this garment from 1666 to 2000 and shows how costumes have changed, subtly but surely. Lavish illustrations reveal underwear underneath the suit and what men wore with them shirt, hat, stockings, shoes according to their class, age and social status. From the Chesterfield, a formal knee-length overcoat with a velvet collar, and the Ulster, a Victorian daytime overcoat with cape and sleeves, to three-piece sets associated with stars and celebrities, the costume combines inspiration and panache.

Communicate fashion: clothing, culture and media

By Myles Ethan Lascity

Do you dress according to the mood, the occasion, the comfort or the style? You might not think much about what you choose to wear, but some people notice fashion writers, brand ambassadors, trend forecasters, online influencers, and those whose job it is to sell fashion. . Fashion, dotted with social, cultural and ethical issues, most often reaches us through communication. Add the impact of film, television and art on self-image and expression and the reach of fashion retail expands. Lascity explores clothing, identity and interpersonal communication, taste creation, on-screen clothing and meaning in the fashion system, a concept that encompasses not only the fashion business but also the art and craftsmanship involved, not just production but also consumption.

How to break with Fast Fashion

By Lauren Bravo

Reduce, repair, recycle, reuse. Responsible brands are moving towards sustainable fashion and ethical clothing. Now, to convince consumers to buy less, trade in, modify and redefine old items to create a new look. Bravo, who loves clothes more than anything, knows the allure of low prices and the pace of fast fashion. Weigh that against the human cost of cheap, mass-produced clothes and fabrics and it’s not impossible to change the way we shop, she says. This guilt-free guide has suggestions for making clothes last longer (wash less, fix more) and find good parts in charity stores. Conscious shopping equates to a healthier way of dressing. Doing good through Mother Earth also contributes to a healthier bank balance.

Wear vintage now !: Pick it, Take care of it, Style it your way

By Margaret Wilds

What made mom look hot in her day can certainly turn the heat up a notch or more today. Vintage was one of the top fashion trends of 2020 and it’s hot. You know the words: economy, resale, upcycle, hand-me-down, pre-liked. But do you know how to select the right items for you and style them in a way that gives old clothes new life? Quality adds character to whimsy, so learn how to choose the winning pieces and take care of them so you always look cool. Wilds, the impresario behind vintage fashion website Denisebrain.com, has been selling used clothing since 1999. The closet environmentalist believes vintage pieces are the answer to the fast, green, smart and beautiful fashion that travels the world. time.

Modesty: a fashion paradox

By Hafsa Lodi

Faith-influenced dress codes and modest fashion bloggers have a role to play in drawing the attention of believers and non-believers alike to high-necked outfits, long sleeves and button-down tops, skirts and pants. ample. Muslim-owned clothing companies make understated clothing that inspires confidence, without the sexy tag. Established brands have stepped up to meet demand with loose, long dresses layered in style. The State of the World Islamic Economy 2020-21 report released in Dubai last November shows that Muslim spending on clothing will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% over five years from 2019 to 2024 for reach US $ 311 billion, compared to US $ 277 billion.

Black designers in American fashion

Published by Elizabeth Way

The often unrecognized African-American designers have helped shape the fashion industry and paved the way for designers of color with works that influence style. Elizabeth Keckley (1818-1907), a slave born in Virginia, bought her freedom in 1855 and became the personal seamstress and confidant of Mary Todd Lincolns in the White House. Last year, black fashion professionals advocated for an end to systemic racism in the industry as part of The Kelly Initiative, named after Paris-based Patrick Kelly, whose designs refer to pop culture. and black traditions. More and more, they are incorporating issues of the day into their fabrics and having a global impact, says this book due out in July, inspired by a 2017 exhibition featuring black designers at New York’s The Museum at FIT ( Fashion Institute of Technology).

Fashion review: an anthology

Edited by Francesca Granata

Academics have dismissed fashion criticism as frivolous, in part because of fashion’s historic relationship to femininity and consumption, says Granata, a fashion studies professor at Parsons. This anthology, a first on fashion criticism, brings together articles and writings from two centuries and argues that gender is at the heart of gender dynamics and has helped negotiate changing interpretations of race. He has written articles for avant-garde magazines: Oscar Wildes editorials in The Womans World; pieces by fashion journalists; recommendations from bloggers; and writings by Susan Sontag and Eve Babitz (Vogue), Bebe Moore Campbell (Ebony), Hilton Als and Judith Thurman (The New Yorker), Angela Carter (New Statesman) and Robin Givhan, the first fashion critic to win an award Pulitzer, among others.

This article first appeared on April 19, 2021 in The Edge Malaysia.