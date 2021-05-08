Say yes to Selena’s dress: 8-year-old girl auctions her dresses online to raise money for PATH | New

8-year-old Selena Estrada from Tyler was first inspired to help others during a bedtime conversation with her mother, Elva Estrada.
Elva Estrada told her daughter Selena that she was helping raise funds for the local nonprofit PATH, also known as People Tempting to Help. She was nominated to participate in Mardi Gras in May, a fundraising event that allows professionals who volunteer to participate in court.
The event raises funds for PATH to provide the services it offers to help the community.
Elva Estrada is a single mom who worked for Southside Bank as a commercial lender and branch manager. She has been there for 15 years, which she says has helped her acquire community partners and friends, who have led her to get involved with PATH.
Her friends began to tell her about volunteer opportunities. These opportunities brought her to remember her youth, when she had learning disabilities.
I had a lot of special help. I was in a special education program. I have always had a lot of help in this area. So with the people helping me when I was younger, I always felt like it was just the right thing, giving back and helping, said Elva Estrada.
Her first thought was to raise money by making lemonade, but her daughter came up with the idea of selling her dresses.
I came home that night and talked to (Selena) about it. She has this thing where she was selling lemonade outside the house on Sundays and the neighbors know her and she just wanted to do something different, Elva Estrada said. I told her I was fundraising for people who needed food, houses, blankets and shoes, and she was like, I want to help.
The dresses are 1-7 years old. Most of the dresses Selena wore for her birthday parties. The outfits are all gently used and have been cleaned to appear new.
At the PATH Mardi Gras fundraiser, the winner who raises the most money will be named Queen or King.
Elva Estrada took to Facebook to announce that she and her daughter will be auctioning each dress. The minimum starting price for a dress is $ 20. She said whoever donated the most money would walk away with a nice dress and a donation to PATH.
A total of 25 people watched Selena Estrada’s live video which was posted to Facebook on Tuesday. The live video featured the mother-daughter duo showing off the dresses. The official auction will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. on Elva Estrada’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/elva.estrada.12 .
I think generosity, kindness and genuineness are very helpful. So many people were genuine to me in my darkest days and people, just by being kind, helped me out of the dark area I was in at one point in my life, Elva said. Estrada.
All donations from the Selenas auction will go to PATH’s housing division, the pantry, and everything related to housing and rent assistance.
Selena Estrada said she bought some of her dresses from Dillards and chose them all.
I chose them all to donate because they were all beautiful and they were all different from my height and they were so beautiful, said Selena Estrada.
She said she wanted to donate the dresses to be nice to people, bring them food, help them find a bed, clothes and help them be happy.
Selena Estrada, an only child who is not used to sharing, said she appreciates the fact that she is helping to raise funds for PATH. She said giving brings happiness.
It’s simple. I just want to be nice to other people, said Selena Estrada.
She said it was something she learned from her mother, who is kind and has given things to her friends and the community.
Selena Estradas’ favorite school subjects are science and social studies and she enjoys singing songs by Selena Quintanilla. She said she would one day go to Americas Got Talent. She also reads and writes in Spanish.
She hopes to continue to distribute more of her dresses as she grows older to help others in the community.
I am so grateful for the support and being able to represent the path is just a big deal. I’m just grateful for this opportunity, said Elva Estrada.
The fundraiser for the Mardi Gras event in May will end at ETX Brewing Co. in a round-trip event at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Mardi Gras outfits are encouraged.