



[email protected] Do you remember Fred Astaire dancing and twirling a walking stick with abandon in his dance routines from the 40s and 50s? You may remember David Suchets’ portrayal of Detective Agatha Christies Hercule Poirot carrying a deadly black hardwood walking stick topped with a silver swan. More recent images of trekking poles have appeared in the popular Downton Abbey series on Masterpiece: The Dowager of Grantham, played beautifully by Maggie Smith, sometimes leaned on her gold-decorated cane. A testament to these enduring images is that one can now search online and find replicas for sale of each of these trekking poles. In the 18th and 19th centuries, and early in the 20th century, it was popular for a man or woman to wear a walking stick as an accessory. They were status symbols. Carved and jeweled sticks were a way of displaying both wealth and fashion. In certain periods, fashionable trekking poles were carved from exotic woods from distant places. At other times and places, walking sticks adorned with cabochon stones or sparkling jewels and ribbons. In still other eras, brass or metal handles or knobs were all the rage on the tops of these sticks. While a man’s trekking poles signaled social status and wealth, they also served as handy weapons to ward off thieves and potential attackers, although this probably happens more often in stories than in real life. . Walking poles are not the same as canes, but both have been worn by men and women for different purposes. A traditional walking stick is primarily a fashion accessory and is only used occasionally as a walking aid, while a cane is specifically designed as a walking aid. The two usually have a different shape. Canes feature handles that have been shaped to fit comfortably in human hands, and while their height can be adjusted to suit a specific person, most are around 3. These days, instead of real wood. , many are made of synthetic materials capable of supporting body weight. Walking poles come in different lengths to suit different uses, and like canes, can have a rounded head or handle for carrying. Trekking poles can have designs deeply carved into heavy woods, or they can be intricately hand painted or fairly plain. In recent years, trekking poles have become popular. Often made from local woods, hand carved and very tall, these sticks can be used to clear a grassy path or deter wildlife. Mostly, they are fun gifts that encourage outdoor exercise. While a walking stick can be used on occasion to support body weight, many are more for display than walking support. The earliest canes and trekking poles made in the west were usually hewn from hardwood so that they could withstand stress and heavy weight. Of course, modern plastics can now replace wood, although they lack the panache of elegant wooden canes with jeweled heads and flowing ribbons. However, items sold today in antique stores are often labeled canes, but are actually walking sticks, while the actual canes at your local drugstore can be called walking aids. For display purposes, collectors often mix unusual walking sticks and canes with African, American, or Canadian Indian status personnel. Historically, chiefs and rulers owned large carved sticks that symbolized their status. These once served as identifiers and could be carried both during war and during negotiations with foreigners. The real chiefs of staff are strongly assembled by museums as well as by individuals.

Susan Eastman has a decorative but useless brass-headed walking stick that was sold to her as a cane, but it is too heavy to walk and only good for beating something.

