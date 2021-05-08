CCAD Fashion Show offers two components: the virtual and live drive-in

The annual Columbus College of Art & Design Fashion Show has two goals: showcasing the work of Fashion Department graduates and raising funds for scholarships for CCAD students.

Last year, the show was shelved due to COVID-19.

This year, it’s back in two forms: On May 14, members of the public can either stream the show, which is presented by the L Brands Foundation, from their homes or attend a live performance at Easton Community. Drive-In with host Amber Knicole, lead singer of neo-funk band MojoFlo.

We wanted to do something that we knew we could do successfully at this point, said Suzanne Cotton, 54, chair of CCAD’s fashion design program and faculty member since 2007.

She worked with the 18 students who will be exhibiting in the salon for a semester in a senior thesis class where they have assembled collections of work.

The past year is reflected in their collections in many ways. One student used the positive death movement in his collection, which in my opinion is a bit of a reflection of the times. And another has a little collection of cocktails that’s an otherworldly fantasy, kind of the opposite of where we are. And then we have a lot of real clothes for real people. We don’t have as many prom dresses or evening gowns as we normally would, she said.

One of the designers who walks the line between real clothes and fantasy is Dom Susi.

He plays on hunting, skiing and military equipment. Camouflage is very hot, so it plays into this trend. But his collection also shows fantasy. It’s full of oversized and fantastic silhouettes, Cotton said.

Susi, 26, grew up in Knox County and worked as a real estate agent in Brooklyn before attending CCAD.

I was making enough money to explore the city and see the Garment District, and I became interested in making my own things. I always wanted to present myself through the way I dress. I started to realize that it’s more difficult if you don’t have the technical design knowledge. When I first came here, I had one goal in mind, and that was to acquire technical design skills. So that’s what I did, he said.

He will put these skills into practice in the real world after graduation when he takes on a role as a technical designer at Abercrombie & Fitch in New Albany.

A third of our senior graduates are already working full time, Cotton said. They’re going for it and the industry seems to be excited about the knowledge they have, so it’s exciting for us, Cotton said.

Angela Jernigan, 22, from Dublin, will also showcase her work at the show.

My collection is based on the vulnerability of black men. Usually when you look at black men in the media they look stereotypically tough. It’s like, He’s going to jail for it, or he’s done wrong. I wanted to show them in a different light than they were put in, she said.

The color and the fabric both contributed to the effects she wanted to create.

My collection has pastel colors, a color palette that you don’t really see a lot of black men wearing. I also used second-hand blankets. One of the blankets I used is like you go to your grandma’s house, she has one of those blankets with all the fringes on the sides. I wanted to incorporate that feeling of care, that feeling of warmth, into my collection, she said.

Cotton sees the size of the CCAD program as one of its strengths.

It’s a program small enough that you really get to know the students, and the students get to know and really work closely with the instructors, she said.

Jernigan agrees.

It gave me the opportunity to have a more intimate relationship with my classmates and teachers, she said. You get to be with the same group of people, and they can watch you grow, and you watch them grow. You can watch their whole process for the four years, as opposed to being in a class with someone for just one semester.

In one look

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. for the Drive-In Show at the Easton Community Drive-In at the Easton Town Center. Tickets for the fashion show will go on sale until Monday. Tickets start at $ 25 for the virtual show and $ 500 / car for up to four people for the drive-through experience, which includes a parking spot, goodie bag and an adjacent party space where attendees can set up. seats. For tickets and more information visitwww.ccad.edu/fashion-show.