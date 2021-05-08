Are school dress codes too harsh on girls? Were no longer in the 1950s.

The dress code in Pasco County school districts is biased against girls and needs to be corrected.

School board member Colleen Beaudoin said she recently heard this sentiment from several parents and students. But when the time came Tuesday for the neighborhood public commentary student code of conduct revisions, no one has come forward.

Beaudoin therefore raised the question himself.

Girls feel ashamed of administrators enforcing rules that primarily target the clothes girls wear, she argued. Meanwhile, she added, students waste learning time when they are forced to go looking for different outfits that meet arbitrary standards.

It’s a distraction, said Beaudoin, who demanded the removal of items that only apply to girls from the list of prohibited clothing.

Questions about the relevance of the dress code of the Pascos students have been simmering for almost a year. The students of the Land OLakes high school launched a change.org petition in August, calling for an end to the sexism that defines our dress code, and the Schools Parents, Staff and Community Members Advisory Committee discussed the topic again earlier this spring.

One of the main concerns of the students: the unfair punishment of girls for wearing outfits that distract boys. They referred to items such as ripped jeans, tights and tank tops.

Not only does having a dress code sexualize underage girls’ bodies, it also emphasizes that our school cares more about our appearance than our education, student Sierra White wrote in the petition.

It’s a debate that has gained increasing attention across Florida in recent weeks.

An eighth grade student in Nassau County clashed with her teachers after one of them told her her outfit was too revealing. According to a TV report, the daughter and her mother argued that the school was targeting girls with more mature bodies in dress code enforcement, calling it a systemic problem.

A Charlotte County School Board member shared concerns with colleagues in April that the dress code in this country unfairly distinguishes girls’ clothing in a subjective manner. Like Beaudoin in Pasco, the board member noted that the majority of the items listed not to wear were about girls, suggesting girls are entertaining but boys are not, according to one. Newscast.

Parents in St. Johns County began demanding changes to their district’s dress code in March, calling it unfair and sexist after a school carried out a campus-wide crackdown that resulted in 31 violations. They were all girls. the a local newspaper reported that the district accepted parental feedback before revising its rules for the upcoming school year.

Lori McCandrew, whose two daughters attend Land OLakes High School, argued that the Pasco District should take the issue seriously. She said her daughters were spoken to because their shorts weren’t long enough for their long legs, or because their tops lifted up to briefly expose their stomachs.

In the car pickup line, she added, she has seen girls come out with crop tops and tights that could break the rules. Shes noted that boys are allowed to run shirtless for track activities when the weather is hot, while girls are talked into wearing non-revealing athletic tank tops.

Personally, I’m more offended by the language I hear, said McCandrew, who sits on the school’s advisory committee who spoke about the dress code.

From her perspective, it’s time to stop this ridiculous effort and let the kids learn.

It was no longer in the 1950s, she said, adding that she didn’t believe students go to school to sexualize themselves.

A Facebook group focused on Pasco schools recently discussed the dress code issue, after learning that Beaudoin had raised the subject. Reactions ranged from those who wanted to switch to uniforms to eliminate the differences, to those who didn’t care what children were wearing as long as they were behaving and learning.

Some shared their own experiences as children disciplined for what they saw as unnecessary dress restrictions, like ripped jeans. Others said the rules should take into account the reality of current styles, which often fall short of district expectations, adding that people need to stop demonizing bare shoulders and legs, especially in Florida, where he it’s hot most of the year.

If there was agreement, he came up with the idea that the rules should be applied uniformly to all students in all schools.

Superintendent Kurt Browning shared this view.

Responding to Beaudoins ‘concerns, Browning said he agreed that it seemed that much of the dress code was aimed at girls’ clothing. He said he had heard of situations in which girls are sent home for violations that boys are not, further suggesting that some rules are not worth fighting.

We need to make sure our dress code keeps pace, Browning said. I don’t have a problem with students who wear jeans with holes in them. … He does not exhibit anything inappropriate, male or female.

These are just examples that can be deleted, he argued. The most basic, he said, is to get each school to apply the dress code uniformly. Even it can be difficult, he and others have noted.

We’re working on that, Browning said, calling for a thorough analysis of the entire dress code.

Council members agreed with Beaudoin to remove the examples that distinguish girls or boys from the dress code, making it neutral in its expectations. They also agreed to Brownings’ offer to extend the conversation, with President Allen Altman recommending the participation of students, educators and others who live with the situation on a daily basis.

Beaudoin stressed that she was not looking to do away with the dress code entirely. There must be minimum expectations to be used when kids are trying to push the boundaries, she said.

But change must come, she insisted.

Let’s make it simple and get everyone on the same page, Beaudoin said. At least were talking about it.