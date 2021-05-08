Fashion
Baseball coach Hope Stu Fritz scores 600th victory in spectacular fashion
HOLLAND When the ball left Robbie Stuursmas and flew over the right field wall for another victory over Trine, it meant two milestones.
It was Stuursmas’ first career success, but more importantly, it gave coach Stu Fritz his 600th career victory at Hope. The freshman said it was surreal that he could be a footnote in the annals of Fritz’s gargantuan career achievement.
It was awesome, I’ve known him for a while and it meant a lot to me to be able to give him this gift, Stuursma said. It was great to go and give him a big hug afterwards, I think he was trying to hold back a few tears.
It’s not the first team that the two have shared a special connection, however. Fritz has known Stuursma only a few days after his birth. Fritz is a good friend of his father, football coach Hope Peter Stuursma. When Robbie was born, Fritz was already nine years old in his tenure at Hope.
During his 28-year career with the Flying Dutchmen, Fritz guided them to nine MIAA titles and four NCAA tournament appearances. He said it was surreal that he had hit the 600-win mark in the only college coaching job he had ever had.
There are special moments that stand out everywhere, and 600 is a milestone. I think it talks about longevity as much as anything, Fritz said. You talk about an institution that gave my wife and I everything we wanted, and we were honored to be in a place like this and to do it with the kids we can do it with.
A native of Humboldt, Iowa, Fritz taught and coached in high school for a few years before making the leap to Hope. He made an immediate impact, winning the conference title in his first season at the helm.
He hasn’t slowed down either and is easily the winningest coach in the history of the Flying Dutchmen. His 600 wins is almost 450 more than the second closest head coach to ever lead the program. Assistant head coach Chad Ruby played for Fritz in high school and later Hope in the late 1990s. He has been on Fritz’s coaching staff for 21 years. He said it was such a pleasure to be alongside Fritz for almost all of his victories with Hope.
It was a fantastic trip and I am happy to be able to be a part of all these victories accumulated over the years, said Ruby. We were able to recruit some really good young men and our key to success was the ability to create a culture around team chemistry and winning baseball games.
Winning is clearly a goal for Fritz and his staff, but that’s not what drives him every day. He said his favorite part of coaching was turning young boys, like Robbie, and developing them into men. His own son, Tucker, is a junior outfielder on the team.
Fritz said that the fact that his son was able to mobilize him on the pitch after the game will always be a special memory for him. Among the ever-growing list of victories for Fritz, he said this one will stand out. Not because of his own milestone, but because of this moment he was able to share with his son.
It’s pretty cool, says Fritz. For 500 years he was in high school in West Ottawa and we celebrated with my family in the field, but having him on our program was a really cool time.
Fritz and the rest of the Flying Dutchmen claimed victory number 601 for Fritz later on Friday afternoon by beating Trine 4-1 in the second doubles match. Between matches, Fritz paused for a few seconds to appreciate what he had accomplished. But a few minutes later he was trying to win 700.
He said he had no total personal winning goals to reach as he moved away from the team. But one thing’s for sure, hell never forgets what it was like to see this kid known for moments after his birth, helping him to that 600th victory.
Coach Stuurs[ma] and I’m really good buddies and that makes it even more special to have a kid that I’ve known from the day he was born to come in and have a great time, Fritz said. It was just a really cool day.
