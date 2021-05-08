16-year-old charged with murder in heartbreaking death of Jersey City fashion photographer





The Hudson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a 16-year-old suspect with the murder of Benjamin Stone, a Jersey City fashion photographer who was found dead in his apartment last month. The suspect, who has not been identified, has been charged with first degree murder, possession of a weapon for illegal purposes and illegal possession of a weapon. He was arrested yesterday afternoon at the prosecutor’s office. Stone, 40, a well-known fashion photographer, was found dead by police in his Storms Avenue apartment on April 27 during a welfare check. A friend allegedly asked for the check after Stone stopped answering calls and texts. Officials determined Stones’ death was caused by blunt trauma and said it was a homicide earlier this week. Information on the date of Stones’ death, as well as the weapon used, has not been released. James Stone, Benjamins ‘father, said hearing of Benjamins’ death was the worst news you can have in your life. I couldn’t believe it, he said. I didn’t want to believe it. Everyone loved him, said Rachael Kloke, a longtime friend of Stone. I think you would be hard pressed to find someone who would have something negative to say about them. Stone grew up in Deland, Florida. After graduating from high school, he studied photography at Daytona Beach Community College and then moved to New York City, according to Kloke. He had lived in Jersey City for about five years. According to his website, Stone was a photographer and retoucher whose clients included Vogue, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and PopSugar. Michael Barbieri, who attended high school with Stone and maintained a friendship until adulthood, said his death was heartbreaking. Stone was the best photographer I’ve known and I’ve worked with a lot of people, said Barbieri. It will be a loss for the fashion community. A friend of Stone’s set up a GoFundMe to cover all financial responsibilities i.e. funeral costs, lawyers, who would be involved in this heartbreaking situation. The page raised over $ 17,000 in just six days. I sit here staring at this screen in shock, without words to express such a pure tragedy, wrote one donor. He was a singular creative talent with a unique spirit, a total joy to work with and to be around.

