5 best clothing stores in Houston 🥇

Below is a list of the best and major clothing stores in Houston. To help you find the best clothing stores near you in Houston, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.

Best Houstons Clothing Stores:

The top rated clothing stores in Houston are:

Bridal Impression Playbook

Bridal Impression Playbookhas a variety of designs and colors for bridal wear and other special occasions. There are selections of fashionable and sophisticated quality dresses. Moreover, the dresses are available at affordable prices. The company is constantly improving its services and products. They have a passionate team of individuals knowledgeable in all matters relating to the bride. Plus, they make sure their customers have a memorable and fun experience. The designers they wear include Simone Carvalli, Zoey Gray and Victor Harper.

Products:

clothing shops

Location:

Address: 18980 Gulf Freeway Suite #A, Friendswood, TX 77546

Phone: (281) -486-4696

Website: impressionbridalstore.com

Comments:

I can’t even describe how amazing this place was. They have the best staff ever. They are very attentive and there for you. Stunning dresses that won’t break the bank! Tori helped me through the process. She really loves her job, you can tell. 100% recommend. Expensive kerah

Camille La Vie

Camille La Vieoffers a full line of dresses with a captivating collection of accessories. It is a major shopping destination for people who want to wear the best dresses for an occasion. Moreover, their inventory includes prom dresses, wedding dresses, homecoming dresses and many more. You have the choice between classic and contemporary dresses. In addition, their stylists approach clients with personalized services. They are offering their dresses at fantastic prices. The store is refreshing the collection to have more options for its customers.

Products:

clothing store

Location:

Address: 303 Memorial City Way # 828, Houston, TX 77024

Phone: (346) 327-9010

Website: camillelavie.com/locations/memorial-city-mall-dress-shop

Comments:

I love this store !! They wear a wide variety of exquisite dresses and dresses, in stock. It’s always easy to find my size here. I am a size 4, although size 6 fits their dresses better. The staff are very friendly and helpful with dress selections and trials. The dresses are well made and the prices are right. Large choice of all possible colors. Often times when I need a dress at the last minute I know I can find it in this store and feel like I’ve never compromised on style or quality. Coraline wheeler

Bridal and formal panache

Bridal and formal panachehave a collection of stunning dresses that can be purchased at the best prices. There are quinceanera dresses, ball gowns, and wedding dresses. There are also various collections to browse. Also, they wear many designers like Jovani Bridal, MonCheri and Allure. There are also sections for bridesmaids and mother of the bride dresses. In addition, their accessories include tiaras, veils, jewelry. there are also handbags, shoes and belts. They also cater to the bride and groom with their costumes and shoes.

Products:

clothing shops

Location:

Address:6978 Cypress Creek Pkwy ste a, Houston, TX 77069

Phone: (281) 580-0066

Website: panachebridalusa.com

Comments:

Ana was extremely helpful! I walked in to order a dress that I saw in the store worn by designer Sotterro Midgley. I ended up trying on some of their other dresses just so I could get a good idea of ​​how the dress would look like me. Customer service was excellent and best of all i had a super special with the black friday discount and they work great with the payment plans! They also have a great selection of bridesmaid dresses. I would definitely recommend this bridal boutique. Kasey smith

Beautiful Houston Bride

Beautiful Houston Bridestarted in 2009 by offering real and authentic means for a wedding. They offer an engaging and comfortable wedding dress shopping experience. Their way of guiding brides is cooler and better. In addition, their sales stylists are pleasant to be around. The stores have a light styling to make it brighter inside. Some of the designers they wear include Anna Kara, Jenny Yoo, Lovers Society, and Carol Hannah. You have the choice between new sale dresses and samples. In addition, there are accessories like veils, combs, cuffs and pendants. They also ship their dresses worldwide.

Products:

clothing store

Location:

Address: 2605 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006

Phone: (713) 485-0158

Website: lovelybride.com

Comments:

I found my dress at LOVELY BRIDE! From the first call with Tiffany, I knew I was instantly in good hands. She is so helpful and accommodating, and I couldn’t wait for my date! Lovely Bride has the most amazing dresses and I felt amazing in each one. Tiffany really responded to my requests and helped me find THE dress. She was so sweet and made the experience so sweet. Highly recommend !!! Haley ryann

Winnie Couture Bridal Boutique

Winnie Couture Bridal Boutiquehas a spacious interior that invites future brides into their boutique. The dresses they have are dresses worn by celebrities at weddings and red carpet events. Some of the celebrities are Lea Michele, Jennifer Aniston and Kelly Clarkson. Plus, there are stylists who bring out the best in their clients. They have expert stylists who accentuate the curves and tailor the dress to their clients. Designer dresses are handcrafted with the finest European fabrics. In addition, it is adorned with Swarovski crystal embellishments. They also have a selection of novelties, crystal belts and delicate veils.

Products:

clothing store

Location:

Address: 1847 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098

Call: (713) 782-9316

Website: winniecouture.com/stores/wedding-dresses-houston-tx

Comments:

I said yes to the dress and it’s all thanks to Alyssa and Michelle. They made me feel comfortable from day one and were very supportive of me throughout the process. They were very flexible with my schedule which made things easier and more enjoyable. They have a great team there. Excellent communication between the two and just professional. Paola Arias