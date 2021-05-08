12 best new men’s clothing picks this week, May 7, 2021





Courtesy To paraphrase a colleague: Is it a good week for menswear? This is always a good week for men’s fashion. Provided you know where to look. And this week, that means taking our look everywhere, from Richfresh’s unmistakable ready-to-wear track collection to Sneakersnstuff, the Swedish retailer who has teamed up with heavy-duty hoodie brand Cantor on a series of hoodies to hood, crewnecks and sturdy sweatpants. None of these appeal to you? How about some (slightly) weird takes on the moccasin, courtesy of Tod’s and Rone? Or maybe Alife and Timberland’s improved version of the three-eyed shoe is more your speed? This list doesn’t have something for everyone – hey, maybe you really like jorts; no judgment, but we don’t have one here – but there is something for most people, even if you haven’t discovered it yet. So take a look. There is a lot to like. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Zenbu Tie-Dye Cotton Mask Graf lantz

graf-lantz.com $ 28.00 Masking is still a very good idea. It’s even better if you have a tie-dye mask that’s designed to sit away from your mouth and nose so it’s more comfortable, even when the weather changes to hot and humid. The ReNew Air hoodie Everlane

everlane.com $ 60.00 Speaking of the changing weather: if you’re hot, Everlane has the perfect summer hoodie for you. Utility shirt The tie bar

thetiebar.com $ 65.00 At $ 65 you can afford to buy this really beautiful shade of tobacco brown and The navy version of The Tie Bar’s new double pocket utility shirts. Moccasin zipper Rone

ronebrand.com $ 99.00 A moccasin, but make it a slide and make sure it doesn’t take itself too seriously either. Rone’s ultra-comfortable sandals are also made from recycled polyester and EVA foam, so you can feel a little better about your impact on the planet. Hoodie Camber x SNS

sneakersnstuff.com $ 119.00 For anyone who looked at Everlane’s hoodie and whispered, “No thanks, I like my hoodies to be heavy and basically bulletproof” allow me to introduce the team by Camber with Sneakersnstuff. Eco sweatshirt Stadium

stadiumgoods.com $ 149.00 Or maybe you’re more of an eco-conscious hooded man. The Stadium sweatshirt is made from a blend of 50% recycled cotton and 50% organic cotton, then dyed in a very relaxing shade of turquoise. Classic three-eyed hand-sewn shoes Alife x Timberland

timberland.com $ 170.00 Shoes designed to stomp and outdo everyone while you do it. Organic cotton jogging pants Closed 24/7

closed.com $ 170.00 OK OK. Latest sweats on the list. I promise. But these organic cotton pants from the unisex Closed 24/7 collection were too good to be forgotten. Handwoven Warp Print Coach Jacket I see your trainer’s jacket and walk you through an incredibly complex chain printing process that takes around seven days to produce and ends up looking so good that it’s clear it was time well spent. Nubuck tassel loafers Take a moccasin. Now throw in some chunky soles, a few pom poms, and not a small measure of expert skill in the mix. And There you go. Laslo motorcycle jacket Ether

aetherapparel.com $ 795.00 A good leather biker jacket, without unnecessary bells and whistles, comes less often than you might think – which is why this one is so welcome. Herringbone track jacket Richfresh

richfresh.com $ 1,395.00 Richfresh has built an impressive business – and a list of top-notch customers – by crafting custom clothing with careful attention to detail, whether it’s a suit suit or tracksuit. Now, finally, all of this goodness is also available in ready-to-wear form. Receive style news, every day Jonathan evans

