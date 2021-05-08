Guest comment: Fast fashion The environmental influence you are probably forgetting | Guest comments

You can recycle, limit your single-use plastic, or turn off the tap when brushing your teeth. But beyond these eco-responsible habits, have you ever thought about the environmental impact of your closet? Maybe you should, because almost all the clothes you buy at the mall have an ugly influence on the environment.
Fast fashion refers to clothing that is inspired by high fashion and sells clothing at an affordable price. This philosophy inspires overconsumption and disregard for the environment in the production and use of clothing.
All clothing begins with fibers, and two of the most popular are polyester and cotton. The article The global environmental injustice of fast fashion states that these two fibers make up 90% of all clothing. Unfortunately, these two materials present different environmental threats.
Polyester is the most popular textile in the clothing industry and is a type of plastic. You might be surprised to know that polyester products can cause environmental damage even from your home washing machine. When a polyester item is washed, microplastics are released and can find their way into the ocean. Microplastics are microscopic particles of plastic that can damage the ocean’s natural processes. When fish consume microplastics, growth retardation and starvation can occur. Often, other animals unknowingly eat these poisoned fish and the damage continues.
The second most widely used material in fashion is cotton, which looks innocent but taxes the environment considerably. Kelly Drennan, director of Fashion Takes Action, notes that a single cotton T-shirt requires 2,700 liters of water to be produced. Cotton plants are very thirsty crops, so cotton production requires large amounts of water. Considering the massive amount of cotton used in the fashion industry, it can be dangerous for the world’s water supply. Since water is vital for all aspects of natural life, you may want to think more carefully about how much clothing you buy, as well as the sources it comes from.
Clothing makes its environmental mark during production, during use and also after use. Waste is a problem in the fashion industry. Quickly, the fast pace of trends, low quality and high quantities only intensify the problems. On average, Americans add 3.8 billion pounds of clothing to landfills each year. It could be argued that the problem of wasted clothes could be solved if people donate their clothes, but thrift stores and other outlets cannot handle this amount of clothes. In addition to the amount of trouble, fast fashion parts often don’t last well due to the quality, making used parts unsaleable.
Many people strive to reduce their environmental impact, but fashion can be easy to overlook. The fashion industry is worth educating, however, because of the many negative consequences. The next time you buy an inexpensive t-shirt, you might think more about its impact. As we became more educated, maybe our decisions would start to change and the earth would thank us.
Mallory Tanner, 17, will graduate from NUAMES High School in May and plans to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho in the fall.
