It’s just pants: ads for skinny men’s underwear too racy for media giants | Publicity





Male underwear company that had its ads pulled from social media and an appearance on a morning TV show was scrapped has accused the industry of double standards when it comes to images of male and female bodies semi-dressed. Moot, an underwear retailer created by Jules Parker, a metal worker turned underwear designer was due to be featured on ITVs This morning. The show then shot the scheduled segment, which would have included a model in a pair of their opaque pants and a white shirt. Parker claims Moot was told lawyers for the show said he would not pass Ofcom [the broadcasting regulator]. The producers told the company that its segment would air at a later date, but the show stopped responding to emails and never aired. There was a growing sense that something was not being said in the calls as the air date approached, Parker said. He [an appearance] would have radically changed our lives. The experience was indicative of things to come for the company. A number of ads were subsequently rejected on Facebook, Parker claims. The one with a model in a thong holding a basketball was blocked for going against community standards. How is it sexual at a distance? Parker asks. Meanwhile, Instagram removed the posts without an explanation, and Moot employees were unable to tag products or use the swipe up to buy, functions essential for businesses when stores have closed in the pandemic and e-commerce has become the only way to buy. One of the rejected Moot men’s lingerie ads. Parker believes there is one set of rules for displays of male flesh and one for women. Since the start of the ad, lingerie ads from brands ranging from Agent Provocateur to more recent outfits like Pour Moi, Snag, Marie Mer, DSTM and Scantilly by Curvy Kate, have been pushing forward. The problems surrounding advertisements for men’s underwear most often seem to be related to the presence of the crotch and allusions to the genitals in the pictures or slogans that seem to suggest sexual activity, said Dr Shaun Cole, associate professor of fashion at the University of Southampton and author. of The history of men’s underwear. For example, the underwear company Brass Monkeys had problems with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in 1996 for ads featuring underwear photos and the tagline. Full metal package. But Cole maintains that ads like these aren’t more sexualized than ones featuring women in underwear. There are still double standards in the way bodies are portrayed when semi-clothed, he says. For Moot, the future does not look good. It has been a year of lockdowns and now we have to ask ourselves if we can continue, said Anna Kilpatrick, the company’s press officer. Without a platform to pay for classifieds and without a budget for big marketing, we are invisible. In a statement, Facebook and Instagram said that while they allow lingerie ads, they do not allow ads that contain adult content and include images that focus on individual body parts, such as the abdominals or muscles. buttocks, even if they are not explicitly sexual in nature. They also said that a number of Moot ads were successfully rejected, but also that some non-ad ads were mistakenly removed but have now been reinstated. An ITV spokesperson told the Observer: As a news magazine, we are constantly discussing a multitude of potential segments on the air at any given time, some of which arrive on the show and, unfortunately, others not.

