Fashion
Mr. World Thakur Anoop Singh on his transition to acting, bodybuilding and his sense of style
From training as a pilot to playing a staple character in one of Indian television’s most iconic shows and then making your way into the Hindi film industry, Thakur Anoop Singhhas really come a long way.
He has been associated with a number of varied television projects such as Ramayan, Akbar Birbal, Mahabharat, Chandragupta Mauryaand movies such as Commando 2, and Thug.
But for bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts, he is in a different league in total.
He won the title of “ Mr World ” in 2015, when he won gold in the “ Physical Fitness ” category of the seventh WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physics Championships, held in Bangkok, in Thailand.
Given that he’s a fashion icon to many of his fans, and has a rather unique and suave sense of style, we caught up with him for a quick chat.
Here are the edited excerpts:
Tell us about your background, how did you start as an actor?
I was a pilot before and had just completed my training in the United States. It was during the global recession from 2009 to 2011 that I decided to try myself as an actor because it was something that attracted me.
I started without even knowing where it will take me and how will I survive. I guess it’s my parents’ blessings, God’s grace, and sheer determination.
There is this perception that men don’t need to be fashion conscious and that only a few men have an intrinsic style that they were born with and have to stay with. Do you agree?
I do not believe it at all. I have a simple logic – when it comes to fashion or style, I see myself as a brand and a trailblazer, and whatever I wear is highlighted as the trend to follow.
I believe you should just wear what you wear with confidence! Style is how you and yourself wear your clothes.
What are the clothing staples every man should have in his closet?
I prefer a slim coz white shirt that goes with everything if you can’t decide on anything. Other than that, I think every man should have a pair of white leather sneakers, blue skinny jeans, a black shirt, and a polo neck t-shirt.
How would you define your personal style statement?
A style statement defines your authentic self and that’s exactly how I like to keep myself as authentic as possible! I love aristocratic colors and outfits. I love to wear pieces and outfits that exude aristocracy and royalty.
So this is my style statement – Keep it Regal.
Who is this style icon that you always admire? Why?
I consider Saif Ali Khan to be a great style icon. He is royalty by birth and education and it shows in his style and clothing which is very subtle but very regal.
What do you prefer to wear on a date?
A tight-fitting black shirt, black pants, a thin belt, a pair of black patent leather shoes, and a good, strong cologne.
What is this fashion trend that you don’t understand or achieve?
I don’t think I am incapable of understanding a specific trend, but I don’t know if I can wear very loose clothes or a loose silhouette.
I love to wear tapered, shapely clothes that are classy and accentuate the proportions of my body.
Which historical figure would you like to dress up?
I would love to dress up as two people actually, Maharana Pratap, Bhagat Singh.
What was the best fashion advice you received so far?
To try and include more floral prints in my wardrobe. It was actually a compliment I received on one of my shoots!
What advice would you give to someone who wants to pursue an acting career?
May dreams come true, but patience and persistence are the key!
Profession tests you left to right and center. You may even have to live on very limited food during testing periods until you find work.
But once your work begins to speak for you, there is no turning back! The question is, are you ready to go that far?
What do you think of men using cosmetics?
I think this is quite normal.
Every man has the right to look good, to correct small imperfections on his skin and to feel more confident! If cosmetics can help, so be it.
Do you have a dedicated skincare routine? Tell us about this?
To be honest, I’m very bad at sticking to a skin routine.
My doctor has to remind me every 2 days asking me to apply the products she gave me, even though I may have forgotten to buy it! But yes, I am careful with my face wash and sunscreen.
A historical era that you find extremely fashionable?
I think the 1970s came from the west.
A celebrity who can teach anyone a lesson or two on how to achieve stylish Indian aesthetics when it comes to menswear.
Hritik Roshan.
What is your favorite Bollywood style icon that you would like to work with, for a video or a movie?
Saf Ali Khan, of course.
A traditional Indian garment for men that you believe every Indian should have in their wardrobe, and why.
A short white kurta with sleeves cut in half and a pair of slim and mojaris pajamas. I think it’s royal and yet very stylish!
Do you prefer – Tailor-made suits or ready-to-wear suits?
Tailor-made, always.
Sneakers or boots?
Boots.
Traditional ethnic clothing, or something contemporary?
I am a Rajput, so traditional ethnic clothing is what appeals to me the most.
Multicolored or monochrome prints?
Multicolored prints, every day.
As much as people love to disparage social media, there’s no denying that a large part of our lives are shaped by it. What better way to really gauge this phenomenon than by the rise of influencers on platforms like YouTube and Instagram? Indeed, the world has become a small gram.
Serial Influencing The Gram seeks to explore how social media influencers have changed the way we think about fashion over the decade, and how for most of them, even though they see themselves as ardent renegades, fashion and style greatly contribute to their online personalities.
