Alternatives to vegan leather: fruit and vegetable fad

You probably know that putting a lot of fruits and vegetables in your body is good for you, but what you might not know is putting in more fruits and vegetables at your body in the form of alternative fabrics to leather could be good for the planet.

Boston-based technology research firm Lux Research predicts annual sales of low complexity leather alternatives, which include materials derived from fruits and vegetables as well as leathers made from recycled materials, will likely reach $ 1 billion. by 2025, due to a combination of consumer demand and technological advancements. They are currently in the double-digit millions, according to Tiffany Hua, senior research associate at Lux.

Hua also notes that the demand for more complex materials, such as those made from mycelium, mostly mushroom roots, is increasing, although annual sales of around $ 500,000 are unlikely to exceed $ 1 billion in 2025. , barring unforeseen advances in mycelium technology.

It turns out that some of this technology and much of this increased demand has roots in the Golden State.

I think that’s the mentality in California, said Helga Douglas, founder of the made in LA label. fresh, which manufactures a range of accessories using alternative materials to leather like cork, Italian vegan leather and a pineapple leaf fiber called Piatex. They are very interested in wellness and sustainability, so they are always on the lookout for brands and products made from alternative fabrics. She says the Golden State accounts for 20% of her sales, 15% from Los Angeles and 5% from the San Francisco area. (New York and Texas aren’t far behind, she says.)

Douglas said she has also noticed an increase in demand and general interest in these types of off-the-curve materials since her brand launched in late 2017. I see it online, not just with my brand, but also with other brands, people tend to be really excited about Piatex’s fruit leathers, apple leather, she said. It’s definitely increased.

Emmanuelle Rienda, who kicked off Vegan Fashion Week in Los Angeles in 2018, agrees with Douglas on SoCals’ key role in driving demand. Los Angeles is very advanced when it comes to animal rights, she said. “[And] its consumers are very aware and very aware of these things.

In anticipation of the derivative food fad, all are wearing well soon enough, and to celebrate Los Angeles’ outsized role in delivering these innovations from farm to closet, here are some of the ways to carry your recommended five to 13 servings. by the USDA per day. That doesn’t mean wearing a towering Carmen Miranda turban or dressing like a bunch of grapes from a vintage Fruit of the Loom underwear advertisement.

Apples

The Echo ($ 210) from Los Angeles-based Von D Shoes uses faux leather made from compressed apples. (By D Shoes)

The pomace and peels left over from the apple juice making process have found a second life in a leather-like material that has been used for some years in luxury shoes and accessories, including Los-based Von D Shoes. Angeles. Very echo ($ 210, from vegan shoe brand Kat Von Ds, tattoo artist and reality TV star), which launched on World Vegan Day in 2019. Most recently, the Danish watch brand Skagen has launched a line of watches with apple leather straps ($ 125), and Volkswagen is set to roll out an electric car with an apple leather interior.

Bananas

Qwstions Roll Pack ($ 340) is made from Bananatex, a textile derived from banana fibers. (Qwstion)

A partnership between the Swiss accessories brand Qwstion and Taiwanese yarn and weave partners transformed banana fibers found in the Philippines into a waterproof technical fabric called Bananatex. The fabric has been used in furniture coverings, minimalist bags ranging from fanny packs ($ 80) to bags that convert into backpacks ($ 350) and unisex sneakers, the latter thanks to a collaboration between London-based Good News and Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M. Bananas, right?

Cactus

A bracelet ($ 39.99) from H&M uses a leather-like material made from the leaves of the prickly pear cactus. (H&M)

LA label Clae claims to have created the very first cactus leather sneaker, $ 150 versions from its Bradley silhouette which combines natural rubber soles with uppers made from sustainably harvested prickly pear leaves. The leather-like material is the creation of a Mexico-based textile manufacturer Desserto, who also supplied H&M with the cactus-based faux leather used in the acid green sandals ($ 129) and strappy bracelets ($ 39.99) which retailed April 1 in the US and have quickly ran out.

Grapes

Hitting the grapes is off but stomping on the grapes is through Vegea, a three-year-old Milan-based company that has found a way to use the stems, seeds, and skins left behind when juice is squeezed into wine. In March, luxury retailer Mr Porter stepped up its shoe game by using the leather material for the uppers of a greener version of his Larry sneakers ($ 335). The so-called vinous leather was also spotted on the fashion show (particularly in the Marni fall and winter 2020 ready-to-wear collection); in small bags (from the French brand of accessories Maison Peaux Neuves); and the interior nomination of a 100th anniversary Bentley concept car.

Mushrooms

The Adidas Mylo is a new shoe concept that replaces traditional leather with a material made from mycelium, the root structure of fungi. (Adidas)

Premium leathers, an alternative to animals, received resounding support in March when news broke about this French fashion house Herms, a luxury brand that literally built its name on leather goods (it started in 1837 as a harness and bridle company), had partnered up with a start-up based in Emeryville, California. MycoWorks to create a briefcase-like version of her Victoria bag. It uses a lab material made from a thread-like, branched fungus called mycelium grown in California and sent to France for tanning. (Think of the mycelium as the roots, and the fungi growing from it like fruit.) While there is currently no availability date or price tag for the mushroom-based bag, it’s safe to assume that it’s going to cost serious cabbage since calfskin versions start at $ 4,900.

MycoWorks isn’t the only company, or even the only one in Emeryville, working to make mycelium a go-to material for the trendy and environmentally conscious ensemble. In April, German athletic footwear and apparel maker Adidas announced a shoe concept, a version of its iconic Stan Smith sneaker that will use Mylo, a mycelium-based material created by another Emeryville-based biotech company called Bolt threads. Another Adidas collaborator, Stella McCartney, has already created a few unique pieces using the mushroom-based vegan leather (a black strapless top and utility pants, according to a recent report published in the fashion industry trade paper WWD). Bolt Threads announced in October that its partners also include French luxury conglomerate Kering and yoga equipment maker Lululemon.

Oranges

Italian company Orange fiber has developed a way to turn the by-products of Italian citrus extraction (around 700,000 tonnes are produced each year) into a silk-like cellulose yarn. In recent years, it has found its way into a range of wearable items, including a capsule collection with luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo (launched on Earth Day in 2017) and, two years later, a top boho style off the shoulders. for fast fashion (an H&M 2019 collection).

Pineapple

The exterior of the Los Angeles-based Svalas Simma (back, $ 195) and Eva Foldover (front, $ 130) tote is made from Piatex, a material made from pineapple leaf fiber. (Mikel Roberts)

What can be done with the long, fibrous leaves left to rot after harvesting pineapples? Why not turn them into fabric? This is the origin story behind Piatex, which was used to make uppers for sneakers (Hugo boss and Paul Smith); stylish clutch bags, handbags and tote bags (by Accessories brand based in Los Angeles Svala); and a designer designer trench coat based in London Mariam al sibais Fall / Winter 2020 collection (799 or around $ 1,109 at current exchange rates).

Potatoes

Fruits and mushrooms aren’t the only ones with skin in the pantry-to-run game. Vegetables also have their place at the table. UK based Chip[s] advice has perfected the potato peelings (supplied by McCain frozen food company) into a bioplastic called Parblex which was used to make frames (in collaboration with eyewear manufacturer Cubitts) and large dress buttons (by a British textile designer Isabel Fletcher). Parblex knobs have also found their way onto sofa cushions, which, you’ll have to admit, brings new meaning to the term couch potato.