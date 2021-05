Victoria Beckham stuns in bare-legged mini dress for ‘spicy’ snap

May 8, 2021 at 11:58 am CEST



Victoria beckham Always wows us with her outfit shots, and on Saturday she seemed to send her back to her Spice Girls days with her latest selfie. With her hand gesture to the camera, she modeled a silky satin mini dress, telling fans in the caption, "Hope you all have a spicy Saturday !! Kisses!" MORE: Victoria Beckham's 14 Engagement Rings Are Too Good For Words We don't know if the dress is VB's glamorous nightgown or a regular Saturday outfit for the star, but it looks amazing anyway. Victoria took a chic pose Victoria's shoulder-length hair was styled in her usual tousled waves and her makeup was impeccable, as always. MORE: 22 Breathtaking Celebrity Wardrobes & Locker Rooms Fans were quick to react to the nostalgic look, with a joke: "A little Gucci dress" and another adding: "Signature Posh pose". It comes after the star revealed that her husband David Beckham helped her backstage on her latest beauty project, sharing a video of the former footballer stuck as a director on the set of her set for her makeup line. AFTER: Victoria Beckham shares first glimpse of Harper's bedroom – and it might surprise you Victoria told fans, "Okay, so we're in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty, we've got the lovely Ken, and my director of the day that's going to film me for the beauty …" don't let David interrupt me, saying, "Can you jump in?" Fans couldn't get enough of the couple on set together Victoria replies, "To get technical, he wants me to step in, and we have Ken doing makeup." Ms Beckham looked as chic as ever in the video, wearing a classic blue shirt tucked into relaxed vintage wash jeans and completing the outfit with a chunky brown belt. Victoria revealed that she throws a bronzer Meanwhile, David could be seen holding a large camera and was dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts with a black mask. Victoria went on to say, "He's good, he's supporting me, the director is supporting me, very professional."







