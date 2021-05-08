From Tocky Vibes fashion statement to the opening of Pipeline

Happy hearts

Fashion 263

Happy weekend to you fashion rabbits.

Always dress well. Keep it simple, but meaningful.

I was chatting with my friend Craig Twist on Thursday via social media.

We discussed the trending fashion statements of American rapper Lil Wayne and Zimdancehall sensation Tocky Vibes.

For a break, the two are talented when it comes to music and no one can dispute that.

However, their fashion entry this year, oh Lord, they left heads spinning and tongues moving.

Well, when it comes to fashion, as they say, it’s all about confidence and something that makes you feel comfortable.

Lil Wayne wears loose, oversized three-quarter length denim shorts or should I say, pants.

In fact, it fits about four if not five people.

He associates them with these great shirts and jackets.

The singer is well known for causing trends, but let’s pray he doesn’t come to Zimbabwe as soon as you know most of our fashion bugs including wannabes end up trying to cope with the look.

Social media went wild about it and they later compared our own singer Tocky Vibes who recently joined the group to make a splash with fashion.

Surprisingly, the Wakatemba hit-maker always proves a point, one day he loves designer costumes, the clean style and then the next day if you don’t know him on the street, you can take him for a circus clown or a guard. zoo.

He also likes colorful outfits, big baggy designer outfits and fun headwear.

Where the hell do the two get their inspiration from?

The late French-American fashion columnist and editor Diana Vreeland once said that fashion is part of the everyday air and that it changes all the time, with all the events.

You can even see the approach of a revolution in clothing. You can see and smell everything in the clothes, she says.

Well, let’s give both the space and the time to show us what they’re made of, remember that art is different.

Once again this week it was also a roller coaster as a local men’s fashion store, Pipeline run by Simbarashe Mambanda finally opened on May 4th.

What caught the attention of many was their provocative fashion advertising?

I’m sure Pipeline Fashions must have looked into the market and studied their competition.

Realizing who the biggest menswear brands in the country are, Pipeline decided there was no better way to announce the opening of their new boutique than to do so on May 4, a date that is all too familiar in the Zimbabwe fashion world.

Ironically, there is a local men’s fashion called 4May International.

The ad was teasing to say the least and almost provocative for other brands.

Almost all of the flyers and teasers were clearly marked on May 4th and canceled before announcing that this is just an official opening date for their new menswear boutique.

There was no response from the May 4 International Fashion contest, but the ads recalled many Mambos commercials in the food and restaurant industry.

The day has come and indeed, Pipeline Clothing has lined up their new boutique on the outskirts of bustling Harare CBD with dominant exterior and interior designs.

The marketing before the grand entry was close to ambush and everyone was drawn to the ads to realize that they were introducing a completely different fashion brand. Some pretty designer costumes were on display in the shop.

Simbarashe Mambanda Simbarashe Mambanda

They came up with the other male fashion accessories which included designer shoes, ties, blazers, socks, and pins that almost every trendy man still wears.

The start was definitely appealing and Pipeline Fashions looks set to challenge the big local fashion league.

It remains to be seen whether they will be able to handle the pressure to stay on top.

In an interview with the Managing Director of Pipeline Fashions, Mambanda said it was a good time to have a store, as now local men are embracing and appreciating the culture of fashion.

He said was targeting the wintery style to start.

We have some of our products arriving next week from Turkey and Italy. We are not in competition but we support each other. There is no bad blood with other stores. I’m happy with how trendy local men are, check social media for photos posted and walk the streets of CBD you can testify that somehow women are being overshadowed by men, he said.

He added that fashion can help change the economy if taken seriously, as everyone always dresses in one way or another.

According to the British Council on The Power of Fashion, they wrote; Fashion has always played an important role in how people define themselves and others. As such, it can be a powerful tool of influence. The influence of fashions can also be indirect and constitute a form of soft power.

From Wellingtons to Gandhis shawl and Maos Mao costume; from Elizabeth Is ruffles to Dianas dresses to Thatchers handbags, famous individuals associate with certain garments, which they often consciously use to project an image of themselves or their country.