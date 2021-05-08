Fashion
Collection of vintage dresses used in Central Queensland fundraiser
The late Dulcie Mason’s culturally significant handcrafted dress collection brings fond memories to life while raising funds for a central Queensland boutique.
Ms Mason was a Darling Downs girl who loved to dance and on every occasion her good friend and seamstress Thelma Beutel handcrafted her a new outfit to suit the latest fashions.
“These dresses are amazing,” said Jacquie Mackay, Anglicare volunteer and color stylist.
The eclectic collection of 70 dresses, along with accessories like gloves, bags and hats, dates back to the mid-1900s.
“It’s really something to see, it will bring back a lot of memories for a lot of people I’m sure,” Ms. Mackay said.
“We start with a dress that is probably from the 1940s, which is a bit austere but has the most beautiful beading, absolutely amazing handmade beads.
“But as we go into the 1950s, you start to get a lot more colors again, a lot more interesting in design, little pinched at the waist and loose skirts with petticoats underneath.
A culturally significant collection
When Dulcie died in 2017, she left the collection to textile artist Nicki Laws who hoped to find a permanent place for the dresses to be displayed but died in 2018.
Steve Townson, president and director of the Australian Cultural Library, said the collection was not a typical acquisition.
“They were about to be rejected, potentially,” Mr. Townson said.
“They were donated to other institutes, but no one seemed to appreciate the collection.
“The dresses are however clearly significant, as an example of locally made all of the different styles and designs.
“So we took a bet saying that we would accept them and at least store them until something could be done with the collection.”
Since taking it on board about a year ago, Mr Townson has said that a special guest attended one of the three exhibitions in the collection.
“Dulcie’s daughter had come over and mentioned that using the display and the dresses for fundraising for an operation store in Rosewood, that was exactly what her mother’s intentions would have been for them. dresses, ”he said.
“In the end, the idea is to find another organization more suited to the collection, so a fashion museum or something that would clearly appreciate it and be able to preserve it much better than our criteria and our expertise.
Mr Townson said as long as the dresses remain in the library’s collection, they will continue to display them for a good cause.
“It seems to get a lot of people from different backgrounds, of different ages thinking,” he said.
“We will try, from time to time, to use them as a means of fundraising for a community organization or at least to get people out.
“Especially the elderly, away from home, [give them] a safe place and a place to reflect and be part of a community. “
Support small non-profit organizations
Nicole Poll, Anglicare Bargain Store coordinator, said the organization was grateful for the library’s support.
“We decided that we would also do a fashion show of our clothes from the store just to create a greater awareness of what we are actually selling because we have beautiful things,” Ms. Poll said.
“All the volunteers in the store were involved, we have about 15 models who were all involved and it took a lot of hours.”
Rockhampton volunteer Julie Thornton contributed her own designs to Anglicare’s pre-loved fashion show which is held with the Dulcie display.
“I’ve been making wearable art for 20 years,” she says.
“I think I’m the only one doing wearable art now in central Queensland.
Ms Thornton hoped that wearable art and pre-loved fashion would become more popular.
“I think now that everyone is talking about the environment, we really need to think more seriously about recycling clothes.
“The amount of clothes that are donated each year is really painful, and I think if people start to look and think about what they are buying, it will help save the planet.”
