The non-binary underwear company that wants to degrade fashion Fashion





Founders of a new underwear company say they want to degrade fashion and believe the future of the industry will be genderless clothing for all. Urbody, a non-binary underwear company that was started in March and founded by friends Mere Abrams (who goes through them) and Anna Graham (her), believes the fashion industry doesn’t follow social conversations around the genre. Fashion is ahead of the curve when it comes to traditional standards, but in other ways it’s way behind, Graham said. The very fabric of the industry is based on a binary understanding of bodies and self-expression. She added: There is the male and female section and everyone is assumed to be cisgender or gender compliant. I don’t believe that’s where the future of fashion is heading. Fashion brands like Art School have pushed the boundaries in terms of deconstructing gender dress codes, while pop culture moments like Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of US Vogue have also kept the gender conversation going in the industry. of fashion. But Graham said the industry still has a long way to go. While it’s wonderful to see more and more gender diversity on magazine covers, we want to see so many trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people at the table making decisions and having their say. Gender inclusion should be built into all facets of the industry, Graham said. Urbody is the first underwear of its kind to make classic Calvin Klein and Skims underwear designed to help people dress outwardly for who they are, according to their website, however they look. identify. These items include bralettes for those without a bust and packing underwear to create the illusion of a bulge. Abrams recalls a formative experience with underwear at the age of seven. One of my earliest memories of browsing underwear options is sneaking into my brothers bedroom to steal a pair of his Batman briefs. The style and chunky waist, which I associated with masculinity, caught my attention and curiosity, Abrams said. Abrams internalized many messages about gendered clothing from an early age. All I knew was that this was the kind of underwear that was right for me, Abrams added. Dr Shaun Cole, associate professor of fashion at the University of Southampton and author of The Story of Mens Underwear, said: I think when you think of yourself as neutral it is essential that your wardrobe is likable and support this body. This may mean that there is a requirement for tailor-made services for the underwear.

