No worries when you’re in fashion – The Lion’s Roar

Fashion is constantly changing, and with summer approaching, now is the time to start deciding what works and what doesn’t.

University students shared their tips on summer fashion trends and how they’ll stay trendy while staying cool in the summer sun.

Shelby Durel, a first year art student, explained what the popular fashion trends are right now.

The most popular fashion trends right now are flowing dresses for a more country style, and shorts seem to come down to mid-rise. Cropped tops and bodysuits are always on trend, but it’s for a softer look, she said.

First-year psychology student Madison Wise said she thinks skirts are more popular right now.

She said, I think halter style tops, tennis skirts, long skirts and halter top or mesh tops are all the rage now. I have always had a weakness for skirts and certainly halter tops. I already have so many of them, so it would be foolish not to. I will probably wear mesh for music festivals.

First-year political science and history student Fajr Fayed discussed the popularity of thrifty clothing this season.

I think there are a lot of styles saved, which are pretty cool. Different aesthetics, such as the cottage core, for example, also had an influence. You see styles that incorporate different elements. Overall, I think the pandemic has inspired people to be more creative with their outfits, she said.

Wise said the low-rise pants should stay in the spring, and Logan Zimmerman, a freshman in art, agrees while adding that the scarves shouldn’t drip in the summer.

Scarves aren’t really a summer thing, but you can get by in spring, he said.

Over the summer, Wise plans to travel out of state to music festivals and beaches. She discussed the type of clothes she will wear for these occasions.

Wise said, I have been to Rolling Loud and probably Texas several times. For Rolling Loud, honestly I have no idea, but I will probably wear bra / mesh tops and shorts. In Texas, I’ll probably wear the big pants, the little combo top.

Zimmerman will also be traveling to Texas this summer to attend a Pride event and explained his fashion program.

I’m planning on going to Texas for a pride thing with my boyfriend, and I’ll probably wear something simple because it’ll be hot. I’ll definitely bring a pair of sunglasses so I don’t go blind, he said.

The fashion for pride varies from year to year. One clothing brand in particular has made an influence in the LGBTQ + community: ASOS.

According to themanual.com, ASOS has partnered with GLAAD, an LGBTQ + media source, for the fourth year in a row to create a Pride clothing collection. ASOS will donate all of its profits raised in support of GLAAD and the LGBTQ + community.

As summer dawns, Durel plans to follow some trends, but not all.

It’s more of a neutral summer with haute couture, so I guess it does in some areas. However, not all of them because it doesn’t match my body type, she shared.

Like Durel, Fayed enjoys creativity and loose clothing styles, but she might not follow all the trends, either. Due to Fayeds’ Islamic faith, she has to meet certain requirements.

She said: The headscarf is called a hijab, and when you wear the hijab, you dress in loose, modest clothing that covers your whole body. Fluid cotton dresses are ideal for summer when you are wearing the hijab because cotton is a breathable material that is lightweight and keeps you cool in the heat. They are one of the styles I love for summer. Skirts are also a good option, but sometimes finding a matching long sleeve shirt can be a challenge.