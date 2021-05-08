Candice Brown wows in lovely red Victoria Beckham dress



















08 May 2021



Megan bull British Bake Off star Candice Brown stepped out in a lovely red Victoria Beckham gown for her latest appearance in Ainsley’s Food We Love.

Great British Bake Off winner Candice brown wowed fans on Saturday morning after she stepped out in a bright red look for the latest episode of Ainsley’s food we love. Put on a designer dress from Victoria beckham collection, the TV star accessorized her ensemble with black stilettos and gold earrings. RELATED: The Breathtaking Homes of Britain’s Big Bake Off Stars Are So Different – Inside Candice shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram Wearing her ombre blonde locks in a low ponytail framed by loosely hanging curls, Candice rocked a gold metallic eyeshadow alongside a pink blush and bold berry lipstick to match – so glamorous ! Choosing a shiny shirt dress for her TV appearance, fans can purchase Candice’s designer outfit from the MyTheresa sale. Discounted by 30%, the brand is selling VB’s signature style for £ 1,074. Crafted from lightweight silk, it has a flowing silhouette with long ties that drop from the waist. READ: GBBO’s Candice Brown talks about ‘really tough’ year and why she’s ready for 2021 Victoria Beckham shirt dress, £ 1,074, MyTheresa BUY NOW Are you looking for something cheaper? Whistles sells an almost identical version for £ 47. A daily office staple, this smocked dress has all the hallmarks of a classic shirt style. Featuring a self-tie belt and button front, this ultra flattering dress would look so chic paired with knee high boots. MORE: Extremely Stylish Looking Celebs Wearing Victoria Beckham Shirt dress, £ 47, Whistles BUY NOW It even received rave reviews from customers, with just one writing: “The dress is pure class, great fit too! Thank you Whistles. Great price!” Another commented: “Usually I don’t wear red (not my color). But this garment suited me surprisingly well. And it’s cheerful.” Loading the player … VIDEO: Special message #HelloToKindness from Candice Brown Dressed by her personal stylist Danielle Ward, the fashionista revealed on Instagram that Candice’s earrings are from Astrid and Miyu. Sharing a snap of the star, she captioned it: “Completely obsessed with that red on you tbh – @candicebrown in @victoriabeckham via @hurr. @Astridandmiyu hoops. @Deandavidson bracelet.” We think the GBBO star is wearing the brand’s classic big hoops – which also come in rose gold and silver – and retail at £ 59. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







