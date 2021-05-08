Fashion
The 17 best men’s leather wallets to carry it all
The search for a new men’s leather wallet is deeply personal. You are entering into a long-term relationship. Which means the best wallet for you is the one that fits your lifestyle, but it’s also something you can. love. Are you the front or back pocket? Carry-it-all or just cards, ID and cash? And then you have to decide, are you going classic with a brown or black leather wallet, or are you looking to flex?
Listen, a new wallet is an opportunity. This is your chance to grab everyone’s attention in the cafe with an anything but boring leather card holder. This is your chance to part ways with that clumsy trifle you stuffed with credit cards, coupons, and a ticket stub you recorded at an Outkast concert in 2003. It’s here. opportunity to solve the problems that have plagued you for years. That is: yes, we found a stylish leather wallet with a coin pocket to store all that extra change that vibrates at the bottom of your tote bag that doesn’t look like your childhood velcro wallet ( or worse, your adulthood).
The dizzying amount of men’s wallets on the market today can be a minefield to wade through. So we sifted through hundreds to find 17 of the best men’s leather wallets to buy right now. In particular, we’ve researched brands that make premium leather products, some of which have decades (if not centuries) of experience in making cowhide masterpieces. Because if you want to find a new soul mate in your pocket, love should last.
The classic choice
It’s impossible to talk about men’s leather wallets without talking about Tumi. The sleek, BS-free approach to design has made it a mainstay of the accessories scene and its wide selection of leather wallets exemplify what the brand does best: accessible and always reliable products, lasting luxury. This one comes with the added bonus of an outdoor money clip to help you keep track of the little bills you’ve racked up from a life of resisting the cashless wave.
The leather pick
Since the late 1800s, leather enthusiasts have flocked to Guidi in droves to stock up on the Tuscan brand’s meticulously crafted products. Over the centuries (plural), the cult brand has developed a hard-earned reputation for manufacturing leather products with impeccable craftsmanship. This vegetable tanned horse skin men’s wallet might look like something a medieval monk would tithe in, but it will serve you well to hide the little accessories of modern life.
The royal choice
William & Son was only founded in 1999, but it already has a Royal Warrant, which means it supplies goods to the Royal Family of England. Which makes sense: The Streamlined Operation Card Holder, made in the UK and reinforced with silver edges for added polish, is the type of wallet that will make you feel like a king every time you get it. get out. Even so especially if you just grab a king-size Snickers from the drugstore.
Designer’s choice
Designer Daniel Lee reinvented Bottega Veneta as a source of freshness in the fashion industry, but the designer wisely retained the brand’s signature intrecciato weave. Hand-woven nappa leather bands crisscross the front of the wallet, adding textured interest to a super functional accessory that already includes six card slots (count them!). It’s hard to go wrong with any of the colors available here.
The vegan choice
So you see the allure of a leather wallet, but are morally uncomfortable with what it takes to make them possible? Understandable. This Corkor faux leather fold is a beautiful, perfectly pockmarked take with a handy fold-out ID window inside. It’s made in Portugal with cork leather, which is surprisingly soft and durable and available in black or brown if the look of the wine stopper isn’t right for you.
Plus 12 other leather wallets we love
