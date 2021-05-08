Dress codes are dangerous | Lifestyle Inquirer

Let’s be honest, the dress codes suck. The whole idea of ​​dress codes goes against the self-expression, creativity and free will of students.

Let me be clear on a few points.

Firstly, when I say that students should be allowed to wear whatever they want, I am not talking about clothes that are not suitable for the school environment like bikinis, swimsuits and the like.

Number two, there should be some limit to wearing whatever they want. Students should be able to express themselves through their taste and fashion sense without harming the school environment.

Too much skin

Most of the time, when a school staff member sees a girl in ripped jeans and a crop top, they feel the need to pull her aside and tell her that what she is wearing is too revealing or too distracting. . But when the boys unbutton their polo shirts, no one says anything. Nothing like that, you look messy, button up your shirt. If anything is said at all, it is as far as possible.

My best friend once wore a striped dress with a denim jacket to school and one of her teachers scolded her for wearing something that showed off her body and skin too much. A few days later, a thinner girl was wearing the same outfit and no one said a word.

Dress code can also be a form of bodily shame, which can profoundly affect a person’s mental health.

When it comes to calling someone too fat, too skinny, too curvy, etc., there are so many ways to go about it. When teachers dress a girl to wear something that enhances her curves, they say her outfit distracts boys, but when a skinnier girl wears the exact same thing, no one beats an eye. Teachers may not even realize that they are shaming the body.

Because of this, the mental health of girls can be greatly affected because she is not as skinny as other people or because she has an hourglass figure.

It is also common for more curvy women to experience wheezing, which can fuel their anxiety. I will say that dress codes can also be used to blame the victim.

The boys will be distracted

Whenever a girl is given a dress code, the excuse is always something like: Boys will be distracted! But, come on, ripped jeans and off-the-shoulder tops? Who is going to look at someone’s knees and shoulders and get distracted?

Girls are made to believe that they have to change the way they express themselves because of how boys feel.

It’s messed up telling a girl to cover up because the boys in the class will be distracted. It’s kind of like saying, it’s your fault for activating their hormones.

Why should girls change the way they dress to benefit boys? Shouldn’t we also be teaching boys to have human decency and keep it in their pants? If you want to tell a girl to cover up, you should also teach her to show respect to women.

Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean boys aren’t prone to feeling undermined due to the dress code, because they are.

According to @impact on Instagram, there was a student in Texas who wore nail polish to school and was suspended for three days because of it. This goes hand in hand with the misogyny and homophobia internalized by peoples.

A lot of schools are against boys dyeing their hair and painting their nails, because it’s only for girls or inappropriate for our environment, which I honestly never understood.

Due to various dress code excuses, boys are also portrayed as hormonal freaks who are unable to control themselves. Although this happens sometimes, it is not always the case.

Dress codes can impact all students of all identities. Bodily shame, victim blame, misogyny and homophobia can all stem from dress codes, although people tend to look beyond them.

Girls are made to be seen as seductresses who wear certain outfits to impress men. Why can’t we standardize girls who wear outfits for their own benefit? Not all boys are hormonal and filthy creatures; for those who are, they must be taught to respect women.

Dress codes can affect the emotional health of students at such a young age, and because of it, they can grow up in a world of constant self-doubt and self-hatred.

Let students wear whatever they want to school. It will be beneficial for everyone at the end of the day. CONTRIBUTED

The author is a 15-year-old 10th grade student.