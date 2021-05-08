Fashion
Mother and daughter-owned fashion brands on your radar
Mother-daughter relationships can be tough but wonderful (kudos to my mom for dealing with me when I was an average of 13; still sorry about that). Of course, every relationship dynamic is different, but for many women, it’s our moms who shape us into the people we become. They give the best advice and provide an endless amount of inspiration when it comes to life and style. In the spirit of the holiday honoring moms and mother figures everywhere this weekend, we asked three of our favorite mother-daughter brands to give us a taste of what it’s like to have your parent (or your child) as a business partner. . For bad-ass duos (and a trio!) Behind Aama House, Brinker and Eliza, and Nudestix, their inseparable links, their combined talents and their shared passion are the key to their success.
Aama House
Rebecca Henry, a lawyer by profession, passed on her artistic talents – sewing, quilting – to her daughter Akua Shabaka, who then attended Parsons School of Design. But it was while Shabaka was still in high school that the mother-daughter duo began their fashion journey. They started selling upcycled vintage pieces on Etsy as a hobby before experimenting with original designs. In 2015, House of Aama was born. The Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand takes inspiration from the pair’s African heritage with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Obviously the women are on to something: Last month Henry and Shabaka were chosen as one of this year’s 10 finalists. CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund.
Marie Claire: How does it feel to run a business with your mother / daughter?
Henry and Shabaka: A daily roller coaster, but at the end of the day we’re family and we’re committed to creating a heritage brand, so we make it work.
Marie Claire: Why is your mom / daughter the perfect business partner?
Henry and Shabaka: We already know the strengths and weaknesses of each; so that we can distribute daily chores in a way that makes sense. We’re not trying to figure out what everyone is capable of doing – we already know that. Plus, because we are mother / daughter, we are invested in building each other up and not tearing each other apart.
Shop our House of Aama picks
Brinker and Eliza
Brinker and Eliza Higgins experiment with baroque pearls, pearls, chains, seashells, metal charms and more to create the funky pieces for their eponymous accessory brand. Brinker, a trained blacksmith and silversmith who owned her own jewelry line, teamed up with her daughter Eliza, who has a background in fashion merchandising, in 2017. Together they make everything by hand for their joint venture. in their Connecticut studio, where they are from.
Marie Claire: How does it feel to run a business with your mother / daughter?
Eliza Higgins: Our skills complement each other well. My mom is super creative and such a cool designer to work with. She will hear one of my ideas and then take it to a level far beyond what I originally imagined. In the meantime, my focus is on the business side, from marketing to merchandising to sales. Where we come together is in the creative vision. We are in each other’s heads that way. We’ll both have the same “craving” for a pair of striped seashell earrings, for example. Or one of us will suggest a design solution the other was about to say. We both feel very lucky that it works, and we’re excited to see where it all leads.
Marie Claire: Why is your mom / daughter the perfect business partner?
Eliza Higgins: We understand each other and are able to appreciate each other’s point of view [and] individual sense of style. We are also very aligned with the actual product. We will have the same idea of how to make something look really finished and what makes a perfect piece of jewelry. We also both have a ‘more is more’ approach to designing and wearing jewelry.
Shop our Brinker & Eliza picks
Nudestix
Nudestix is an eco-friendly, cruelty-free makeup line founded by a mother-daughter trio, Jenny, Taylor and Ally Frankel. With their brand, the Frankels aim to simplify prep with a collection of easy-to-use makeup pencils that don’t hide a person’s natural beauty. Jenny Frankel, Founder, President and Matriarch, is a chemical engineer who has spent 20 years in the beauty industry. Taylor and Ally are co-founders and inspiration directors of Nudestix.
Marie Claire: How does it feel to run a business with your mother / daughter?
Taylor Frankel: I love working with my mom. She is such a force and such an inspiration. Over the past seven years, I’ve learned more from my mom – absorbing all she has to offer from a business and leadership perspective – than I could ever learn in a classroom or in the classroom. any other framework. She gave my sister and I the platform to share our voice and express our creativity. Obviously, working with family presents challenges; there is no such thing as a “close” or typical 9am to 5pm workday, as most conversations revolve around work (which most entrepreneurs know). However, it is extremely rewarding to be able to start a business with my mom – from trips around the world to ideas at the kitchen table, these are times that I will always cherish and never take for granted.
Jenny Frankel: I love running a business with my daughters. Taylor and Ally are an inspiration: they are from a different generation; they inspire me to have modern thinking, they inspire me to look at things in a new way that is multi-generational. They also inspire me to be a role model every day. I love to mentor my daughters. I love to show them and share my experience with them, which they are very open-minded to receive. I feel like this is my heritage. I am here to share with the girls what I have learned as a beauty thought leader and business owner over the years. It’s the best gift my daughters can give me. Profit and learn and build this business together. And if they don’t agree with me, then I could always pull mum’s rank and say, “mum knows better than that.”
Marie Claire: Why is your mom / daughter the perfect business partner?
Taylor Frankel: Other than that my mom is incredibly smart, with a lot of beauty experience, she is patient, fair and an incredible leader. She sets a great example for my sister and I of what leadership means and how important it is to lead with strength and empathy. My mom has expertise that my sister and I don’t have, so we’re a great team.
Shop our Nudestix picks
