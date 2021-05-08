Sophie Turner elevates blazer dress with square-toe thongs – Footwear News





Sophie Turner proved why pointy stitching and square-toe sandals are a must-have combination for spring at a dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., With Joe Jonas on Friday night. The former “Game of Thrones” wore the Irbid blazer dress in the beige colourway of The Mannei. It features long sleeves, single-breasted buttons, the brand’s signature drawstring waist, side pockets and a mini hem. She accessorized the evening look with the Louis Vuitton Pont 9 handbag in the color black with gold hardware and a Maskc face mask in a beige color.

Sophie Turner at Craig’s for dinner on May 7, 2021. CREDIT: twoeyephotos / MEGA For the shoes, Turner completed the set with a pair of Wandler Feline sandals in the color black. These stylish shoes feature croc-effect leather upper construction with a strappy thong design, open square toe and approximately 3.5 inch heel. They sell for $ 510 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com. Related

Here’s a look at Sophie Turner’s heeled sandals. CREDIT: twoeyephotos / MEGA Square-toe thong sandals continue to be a must-have shoe for Spring 21. This silhouette has been a popular trend in footwear since 2019 and shows no signs of slowing down. These shoes have become a staple of the modern minimalist aesthetic. Street style stars, from Kylie and Kendall Jenner to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Olivia Culpo, are often spotted in this design. Luxury brands including Bottega Veneta, The Attico, Balenciaga and By Far are known for their iterations on the figure.

Sophie Turner leaves a dinner party at Nobu Malibu on April 20. CREDIT: Photographer Group / MEGA With this observation, Turner proves his continued affinity for square toe sandals. On April 21, she wore a pair of white square-toed mules, also by Wandler, with a matching pajama set by Lisa Says Gah for a dinner at Nobu Malibu. Some of the actress’ other beloved shoe options include styles from brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Staud. Embrace the square toe sandal trend with similar styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox Buy: 8 By Yoox Square Toe Leather Thong Sandals, $ 210.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Thong Heels, $ 79.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Sabrinda Vince Camuto Square Toe Sandals, $ 90. Click through this gallery to see how celebrities are wearing this other controversial sandal trend.

