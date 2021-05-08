9 best ideas for a professional outfit

The way you look can affect a person’s opinion of you. Stylish and elegant work attire can give you the promotion you want – simply because your business partner will see you as a highly professional person. On the flip side, a stained blouse may be the fastest way out of the business. Professional attire can have an impact on your professional success, which is why it is extremely important to choose clothes, accessories and a hairstyle wisely. In this article you will find the best ideas for professional clothing.

Basics

The first thing to remember is that a professional outfit should be classic. It doesn’t mean you have to wear boring pieces. On the contrary, you can wear bright colors and unique patterns. But avoid prints with symbols like hearts or stars, as they can look a bit childish.

Black, gray and navy are the best base colors for a professional outfit. Avoid whites and creams as they can look too casual. You can also go for blue, but only if you pair it with black accessories so you don’t look too casual.

Haircut and hairstyle

Your hair is an essential part of your overall look. When choosing a haircut, make sure it suits your face shape and your profession. If you don’t have enough time to see a professional hairstylist, you can always trim your split ends at home.

There are many tutorials online on how to do this, all you need is the right equipment. You will need a professional comb, hair clips and scissors.

We recommend the Scissor Tech Matsui Scissors do the work at home. When it comes to styling your hair, you can go for a simple hairstyle, something easy to do at home like straight straight hair or a ponytail.

Accessories

When it comes to accessories, always choose quality over quantity. A small leather bag or a satin clutch, a watch and earrings are more than enough. Don’t wear too many rings, bracelets, or necklaces as they can look flashy and cheap and look unprofessional.

Business Outfits For Men

It is extremely important for men to have their clothes made to measure. Buy the right size shirts and pants, rather than going for something too big, so the clothes fit you perfectly. In terms of color combinations, dark colors look more formal than light colors. Try to avoid white, pale yellow, and black, as they can give off a strong informal vibe that is not appropriate for a business outfit.

Business Outfits For Women

Women can wear skirts and dresses to the office, but keep in mind that they should be a little longer than knee length. Of course, women can also choose to wear a suit at the office too. The same rule applies to tops, they should fit your body perfectly without showing too much skin. In terms of color combinations, try to stick with one main color (black, gray or navy) paired with accessories of another color (white, cream or blue).

Reconcile

Make sure your makeup is clean and fresh, yet subtle at the same time. Avoid wearing too much makeup and going overboard with blush and mascara, otherwise you will end up looking amateurish and unprofessional. There is plenty of information out there about some of the best products that will look great all day.

Also, a little advice to keep your makeup in good condition during the working day: you can use private carpooling instead of public transport, which will save your pretty makeup from unpredictable problems.

Shoes and socks

Shoes should be polished and clean at all times, this is crucial! If you wear heels for work, choose stylish heels that are thin enough for the workplace. The same rule applies to men, choose stylish leather shoes that are the right height for your pants. As for socks, choose black socks that match your shoes, whatever the temptation to wear patterned socks with printed panda faces!

Blouses and skirts

Blouses should be made from natural fabrics like cotton or silk so that they feel comfortable against your skin when you wear them for long hours in an air-conditioned office building. There is nothing worse than having to change because the fabric irritates your skin! If you are wearing a skirt, make sure it fits your hips perfectly, otherwise it will make you look taller than you actually are and therefore unprofessional.

Colors that look professional in the office

Black – Black is the most formal color of all and goes with any type of footwear or accessory – it’s a sure bet for every business outfit. It can make you look more serious and assertive in the office, so if you want to look stylish and professional at the same time, this is the best choice you have!

White – White looks great on women with tanned skin, but avoid it when you have fair skin, as you might end up looking washed out compared to your white blouse or shirt. However, white is still a great choice for a skirt because it makes your legs look slimmer (which can be a big plus if you are aware of it).

Navy – Navy goes well with everything from white shirts to bold accessories like hats – after all, the navy anchor was chosen by Coco Chanel as her favorite symbol. The reason navy looks so good in the office is because it makes you look more serious and professional without looking too formal.

Gray – Gray is another great color for a stylish business outfit. It’s classy, ​​subtle, and it can make you look like a successful professional. This color is especially good for women with fair skin because it will make you look more tanned than usual.

Blue – If you want to wear a striking yet professional color at the same time, blue is your best choice. Navy blue looks especially good in the office, but you can also go for a light blue.

Dark Green – Dark green works well for women with olive skin and dark hair. However, women with fair skin can also wear this color if they go for a lighter shade – if they go for a deeper one, they might end up looking washed out by the contrast.

Bright Red – Bright red is one of the most striking colors for a professional outfit. It is best worn by women who have tanned skin and dark hair, but anyone else can wear it if they choose the right shade (the darker the better). Choose a slightly darker shade of red for an evening event rather than wearing something bright during the day, otherwise you might not look professional.

summary

Putting together a professional-looking outfit can be tricky if you’ve never done it before. You don’t want to walk into a new office somewhere like you’ve just thrown your outfit together. It can make it seem like you don’t care about your appearance, which doesn’t feel like you want to quit, especially if it’s a new job you’ve just started.

If you give that impression, your boss might also think that you don’t care about your job, and that’s not a good start for anyone. Try to create a work wardrobe filled with classic items such as suits and dress shoes. Stick to minimal accessories and colors that work well together. If you can customize your outfits, do it! Stick to classic hair and makeup styles that look polished and polished. If you follow all of the tips in this article, you will look like a million dollars!