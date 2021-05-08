Is motherhood old-fashioned?

Reading time: 4 minutes

Cherish the maternal genius

We often ask our daughters the following question: What do you want to be as you get older? Invariably, we receive responses that match the most popular career prospects such as professor, doctor, or engineer. As a thought experiment and imagining that the child being questioned is yours, how would you respond if they answered, I would like to be a mother?

If you answered in the affirmative, thank you. As humans, we certainly need positive responses in this regard that encourage and confirm the importance of the maternal mindset and especially in a world that has apparently done its best to suppress and even punish a woman’s right to praise and fruitful fruition. its biological fertility.

Motherhood, especially in the so-called developed societies of the first world, is going out of fashion. International data sets continue to point to declining total fertility rates as many countries increasingly face the crippling prospect of a demographic winter.

Korea bears the ignominy of having the lowest total fertility rate (the average number of children per woman in her lifetime) coming in at 0.9 children. Australia currently stands at 1.82 , that is, below the replacement level, the US at 1.70 and, surprisingly, nominally Catholic Portugal, Italy and Malta have rates of 1.27, 1.42 and 1 , 1 respectively. (OECD data 2019)

So how did we come to a state where women, the only humans capable of bringing into the world a being created in the image and likeness of God, increasingly shun the wonderful and privileged gift of doing so? ?

To answer this critical question as well as it deserves would require a book-length answer and to those commentators like Mary Eberstadt who have done the same before, we are very grateful to them. For my purposes here, however, allow me to name and discuss the most obvious contributing factor to our contemporary war on motherhood: the universal prevalence in society of a contraceptive mindset.

On July 25, 1968, Pope Saint Paul IV promulgated the encyclical Human life, a document that, on the whole, continues to be and devastatingly so relegated to the has-beens library.

Women bringing little-known gem to Sydney

As many know, it specifically prohibits the use of contraceptives in connection with the marital act. Contraception introduces a substantial break in the unifying and procreative foundations of this intimate and sacred expression of human love between a man and a woman.

The message continues to be ignored in all fields and remains an unpopular topic of conversation, even in church circles. This is all the more regrettable as contraception remains one of the primary missiles of choice for organizations such as Planned Parenthood, who know that a culture that embraces contraception will undoubtedly always provide a safe cohort of mothers who will have an abortion if contraception has failed.

We are now living in the midst of the scenario prophesied by Saint Paul VI

This tragic and revealing fact is confirmed in a 2018 research article by the Australian Medical Journal who notes that 30 percent of unwanted pregnancies (read babies) will end in abortion.

Human life spelled out four little-known and strikingly precise prophecies that highlighted the serious consequences that could arise for a society accepting a contraceptive mentality. St Paul VI named them thus:

1. An opening of a wide and easy path towards marital infidelity and a general lowering of morality;

2. The creation of an environment where the man loses respect for the woman and reaches the point where she is seen as a simple instrument of selfish enjoyment;

3. The empowerment of governments to impose effective contraceptive methods on its population and;

4. The domination of man over the physical body and its functions.

We are now living in the midst of the scenario prophesied by Saint Paul VI. An epidemic of orphans and single mothers, the booming consent movement and me too, the one-child policy of communist and totalitarian regimes, the multibillion-dollar IVF and surrogacy industries. dollars, and a global genocide of 40 million babies per year, pays permanent and normative homage to humanity’s daily war against women. It is a war against the innate femininity and genius of a woman which is, at its fundamental core, the gift of maternal receptivity and fertility.

This year, as we celebrate Mother’s Day and our mothers, both physical and spiritual, recognize that they are, without a shadow of a doubt, of crucial importance and indispensable to the revitalization of a thriving society.

Let us look at them with a renewed sense of gratitude, wonder and respect and see in them the gift given by the very hands of our loving Creator. This Mother’s Day, let’s make sure to tell our daughters that being a mother is not only a beautiful gift that gives life, but it’s one of the most important contributions a woman can make. to the ultimate good of human existence itself. .

Related: