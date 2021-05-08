New Milford students banned from prom due to COVID exposure night





NEW MILFORD – Although Alyssa Milczarski is not allowed to attend the prom on Saturday night, she still plans to go out for fun – and wear her ball gown.

Over the past two weeks, Milczarski and other seniors at New Milford High School have quarantined themselves at home and have been taking distance education because they came into contact with another student who was tested. positive for COVID-19.

“The school says we were exposed last Thursday when we were at school, at a lunch outside with our friends. Then we were called to the nurse’s office the following Monday and they said we had been traced and needed to quarantine for 14 days, ”said Milczarski, 18.

Saturday marks the last quarantine day for Milczarski and the other students who have been exposed. “Even though we tested negative for COVID, they told us we still need to quarantine and cannot attend the prom or consider moving the date of the prom,” Milczarski said, adding that there was a total of about 20 students who cannot attend the ball. Milczarski said she and her friends were upset because the students who were exposed are following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC Guidelines say quarantine times can be reduced to seven days after receiving a negative COVID test or after the five-day deadline. Coronavirus in Connecticut In one letter At the New Milford school community on Thursday, Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo reminded parents that the district is following 10-day quarantine guidelines for people known to be close contacts of COVID-19 cases. “After seven days, people must continue to take the necessary steps to prevent COVID-19, including, but not limited to: wearing a mask in public and avoiding gatherings with people who are not in your household. immediate, ”according to the CDC’s advice that DiCorpo included in the note to parents. “The district medical adviser and local health director support the school district’s decision to continue using the 10-day quarantine period guidelines,” DiCorpo wrote in his letter. She also wrote that students who were considered close contact, meaning they were 3 to 6 feet away for more than 15 minutes or 15 minutes during the day for someone who tested positive, cannot pass the test outside of the required 10-day quarantine. . DiCorpo’s letter said the only exceptions were if the students had had COVID-19 in the previous 90 days or 14 days have passed since they received their last vaccine. The director of DiCorpo and New Milford did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday. Milczarski said she is expected to receive her second dose of Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. Milczarski said she and her friends who had been exposed plan to continue distance learning for up to two weeks after being vaccinated. She said they didn’t want to miss other senior activities due to the quarantine rules. Last week, students at New Milford High School started a petition on change.org called Prom 2021, asking that the date of the prom be pushed back to allow more students to attend. Over 200 people have signed up and over 20 comments have been posted in support. Not being allowed to attend the ball doesn’t stop Milczarski and his friends from enjoying a night on the town. “About four or five of us go out anyway, in our ball gowns,” she said. “We thought it was prom night and we should do something about it. Their evening plans include a Japanese restaurant and a local recreation center, according to Milczarski, who purchased an aqua-colored ball gown. “We’re going to hang out in our dresses,” she said. “We thought we might as well wear them since we can’t wear them to prom.

