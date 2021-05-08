Alejandro Reguant makes history as Arizona men’s tennis team advance to first-ever Sweet Sixteen

In the Battle of the Wildcats, the Arizona men’s tennis team beat Kentucky by a score of 4-2 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen program’s first-ever appearance at the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Arizona collected the coveted doubles point to take an early 1-0 lead. Jonas Ziverts and Herman Hoeyeraal cleaned up their doubles match with a 6-4 score before Carlos Hassey and Alejandro Reguant won their set 6-4 to clinch the doubles point. They beat Gabriel Diallo and Cesar Bourgois of Kentucky, who were the No. 6 doubles team in the country entering this tournament by ITA.

The victory made history for Reguant as he became the all-time winning player in program history, edging out Arizona legend Roger Matalonga, who was the former record holder.

After Filip Malbasic fell in straight sets in his singles match on court three, Carlos Hassey picked it up with a straight set win on court six to give Arizona a 2-1 lead. Hoeyeraal went on to win their match in a gritty way on field four in three sets, giving the ‘Cats a 3-1 lead, which brought them within one point of winning the match.

After winning the opening set 6-3 against Liam Draxl of Kentucky who was the No. 1 ranked singles player in the country entering this tournament according to ITA, Gustaf Strom lost 6-4 in the second set before losing 6-1 in the last set to bring the score of the match to 3-2. Strom was extremely unlucky, losing several points on appeals that were overruled by the chair umpire in that decisive third set.

This led the match to Jonas Ziverts on court two and Reguant on court five, both of whom ended up in three set pieces.

Ziverts lost the first set of their match in a very difficult way, falling 8-6 in a tiebreaker. He rebounded quickly against Diallo of Kentucky who was the No. 14 ranked singles player in the country entering this tournament by ITA, forcing a third set after winning the second set quickly by a score of 6-1.

On court five, it was a similar deal for Reguant as he lost 6-4 in the first set before quickly winning the second set by a score of 6-1 as well.

Ziverts took a crucial break of service to open the third set, which ended up deciding their game. He was serving a break at 2-1 when he fell 0-40. It looked like Diallo was going to recover the break, but Ziverts had four huge points in a row to maintain the hold and move up 3-1 in the set.

Ziverts and Reguant were back and forth in the third set of their respective games, as Reguant forced a tiebreaker in their game when Ziverts claimed the game win for Arizona.

“What a day, what a day,” head coach Clancy Shields said on Twitter. “So proud to be with our fifth year senior [Reguant], beating Kentucky on their home courts [to] show who the real Wildcats are. 4-2, an incredible battle, but I’ll tell you what. This team has the biggest heart I have ever seen. When I look at this team I see hours and hours of hard work, in particular [Reguant]. It’s an incredible trip. I love this team to death. ”

Arizona Wildcats win over Kentucky Wildcats! Jonas Ziverts wins the match for the @ArizonaMTennis team as Arizona takes the game 4-2! Arizona will face the winner of Tennessee-Memphis in the third round! ? pic.twitter.com/p7VTYiILSH – Ari Koslow (@koslow_ari) May 8, 2021

After it looked like regular seasons wins over USC and UCLA were the biggest wins in program history, the one takes the cake and they have a chance to continue this run as the ‘Cats face the Tennessee / Memphis second round winner. match in the Sweet Sixteen. This match is scheduled for Monday, May 17.

