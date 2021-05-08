Genderless Gems: accessorization has taken a step forward with gender-fluid jewelry, the new trend in vogue

However, men’s jewelry is still in its infancy with only a few brands offering it.

Last year, luxury brand Louis Vuitton introduced LV Volt, a collection of unisex jewelry featuring the iconic LV initials on bracelets, rings, pendants and bangles in silver and gold. Rich in ultra-graphic lines and liquid fluidity, the statement collection was designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watchmaking and jewelry at Louis Vuitton, also creator of Thief & Heist, a unisex jewelry brand. The campaign film starred a diverse group of people principal dancer of the Paris Opera Ballet, Hugo Marchand, Oscar-winning Swedish actor Alicia Vikander, French artist Sharon Alexie and Chinese model XiaoXing. Mao.

By highlighting gendered jewelry, the iconic brand is in tune with the times. Accessorizing today is no different from the way we dress and so many brands and brands are bringing new-age design sensibilities to pieces like chains, bracelets, rings, and more. , mixing men’s and women’s fashion.

Not just Louis Vuitton, Italian luxury jewelry and watch brand Bvlgari’s new collection, titled B.Zero1 Rock, is also genderless, inspired by gas pipes and the Colosseum in Rome. “Why should jewelry be separated by gender?” asks Delhi-based Eishita Puri, the founder of local jewelry brand Eurumme, which offers a range of flowing accessories. “The same chain, for example, can be worn by all sexes, if designed with care,” she adds.

Trend alert

There are now a plethora of brands across the world that offer fluid gender jewelry choices. Miami-based Eliou, the brand adorned by American model Gigi Hadid, is the brainchild of Duda Teixeira and Cristina Mantilla. She offers handmade and personalized pearl, pearl and shell necklaces, as well as a unique range of hand-embroidered earrings in a sophisticated casual collection suitable for all age groups.

Closer to home we have the Delhi-based Outhouse brand that offers modern, minimalist gold jewelry and an interesting take on necklaces, which can be seen in their many commercial campaigns worn by men and women. the women. Perthro, based in Calcutta, founded by Ritumainty Mondal, also has minimalist and delicate designs.

Then, of course, there’s Mia, a collection of light and trendy jewelry from Tanishq. One of its pieces is a diamond brooch or a dragonfly shaped lapel pin, cut and molded. It is suitable for denims, jackets, coats and sarees. What’s even more interesting is that the design and contours of the sassy silver coin are not separated by gender. There are several other non-binary parts on offer which are independent of size or can be ordered in a wide range of sizes, according to basic design codes: light, minimal and international style.

So what do designers keep in mind when designing such jewelry? According to Puri, gender is a social construct and you have to keep in mind the basic principles for a unisex design. “When designing a fluid piece, I try not to think about the genre I’m creating for… instead, I think about the individual I’m creating for.

Some days, we can feel masculine, other days feminine… to each his own! The key point is that the piece must have real usability for all genres, ”says Puri, who launched Eurumme in 2015. The brand’s pieces are often adorned by celebrities, including actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan .

The boom in the trend can be attributed to men, especially those in the public eye who dared to push boundaries, break stereotypes and make fashion statements. “The concept of fluid gender jewelry has had a huge push lately due to a new perspective in fashion and style expression from young TV and entertainment idols like Harry Styles, Ranveer Singh, etc., to name a few, ”shares Mumbai- based Percy Visaria, creator-founder, Soulful, a classic unisex fusion brand. “Gender fluid coins in gold, brass and other metals create a strong styling aesthetic for 2021 and demand in India is definitely increasing as easy to style coins have higher demand than dynamic coins” , she adds.

Odisha-born, New York-based fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra agrees: “The style has been primarily driven by young performers and artists like American actor Timothee Chalamet and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. The versatile and versatile pieces in natural diamonds, pearls, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, collar pins, tuxedo stud sets are also adorned by men and have become one of the biggest trends, now permeated in the mainstream, ”says Mohapatra, who launched his first fine jewelry collection Artemis, in collaboration with Forevermark, a De Beers company group, in 2016. The designer is known for his iconic dresses and sharp-cut jackets that have become collector’s items, drawing the attention of powers such as Lupita Nyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who wore an original Bibhu Mohapatra on her first visit to India.

Demand dynamics

Industry information from the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, over the 12-month period ending December 2020, considers jewelry to be the most preferred passion-driven investment, followed by the art, watches, wine and classic cars from the perspective of Indian UHNWIs.

The very first Jewelry Trends Report (2021) from the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) also suggests how men and women wear the same pieces today, but in a very individualistic way, and that’s what jewelry is. fluids. “The past year has been difficult for everyone and it has changed the way we seek happiness and especially our purchasing decisions. Things that make sense and that last forever have value to us. Because of this sentiment, our report presents natural diamonds as never seen before and are of importance to the future of jewelry, ”says Richa Singh, Managing Director of NDC India.

However, men’s jewelry is still in its infancy with only a few brands offering it. Contemporary men’s jewelry is also a totally untapped sector. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” says Delhi-based Armaan Narang, founder of Amyr, a bespoke jewelry brand exclusively for men, “I’m not saying fine jewelry is a necessity, but India boasts of one of the biggest gemstone and jewelry industries in the world, but fashionable jewelry is totally untapped.

Amyr offers bold designs for Gen Z and modern day youth. Narang believes the need is to tap into the hype-obsessed, influencer-chasing beasts that want versatility and personalization. “Their buying decisions are not just based on price, but on a brand’s differentiator, something unique that will complement and enhance their personality,” he says.

When it comes to sexually fluid jewelry, the growth is slow but steady as more brands embrace the trend. “It would be incorrect to say that there is a huge demand, but there is definitely an increasing demand in this space. The trajectory is slow but steady, ”says Puri from Eurumme.

Amazon Fashion, home to a range of gender-free jewelry ranging from around 2,000 styles of precious jewelry to 40,000 styles of imitation jewelry, has seen good demand. “We saw an increase in gender-neutral customer intention of around 41% year-on-year from Amazon customers in the first quarter of 2021. We believe there is a lot of potential and that the most much of the demand will shift towards the elimination of the genre. Says Saurabh Srivastava, director and head of Amazon Fashion, whose styles are spread across products such as rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, chains and more, with unique selections from more than 100 major brands.

The demand for gendered jewelry is steadily increasing in India, says Shyamala Ramanan, business manager, Mia by Tanishq. “It goes beyond simple jewelry and today becomes a movement, the expression of which is often helped by fashion as a device. Mia, in tune with today’s consumers, is helping them make a statement about inclusiveness and breaking down stigma. Designing differently defeats the very purpose of this trend, ”says Ramanan.