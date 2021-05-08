Opinion: Who is responsible for the consumption of fast fashion?

Olivia Craig / THE REVIEW

With the chaos of everyday life, it can be difficult to constantly debate the ethics of the decisions you make.

As we finally start to see sunnier days in Newark, most of us are ready for summer. With the warm weather comes the change of seasons in clothes. Ever-changing trends usually require a transport of new summer clothes and swimwear. As students we always want to be fashionable and confident in our outfits, but these summer transportations can get expensive.

Shopping on a budget can be difficult, which makes online stores like SHEIN and ZAFUL so appealing. Clothing is always inexpensive and sales are rife, making it possible to quickly purchase large quantities of clothing. Because of the way these brands produce clothes, they have been called fast fashion retailers. Fast fashion can be defined as quickly produced and inexpensive clothes that coincide with the latest trends. The emergence and popularity of fast fashion has sparked an online debate about its ethics.

One problem that many customers face with fast fashion retailers is the quality of the clothes. Many items wear out quickly and are thrown away by consumers. It’s not just a customer complaint. According to Treehugger, a website that strives to help users make informed and sustainable decisions, many conservationists have a problem with the importance of fast fashion because of the environmental impact. Thrown away clothes contribute to landfill overflow because the clothes are not recycled. The Environmental Protection Agency said that in 2018 there were 17 million tonnes of textile waste and only 2.5 million tonnes was recycled. In addition to landfill space, fast fashion also contributes to global CO2 emissions. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the fashion industry accounts for 10% of global CO2 emissions each year.

The ethical debate around fast fashion does not stop at environmental impacts. Many have expressed concern about the working conditions that make it possible to produce cheap clothes so quickly. People who spoke out against fast fashion revealed that these factories are often unsafe, and employees work long hours for low wages.

These concerns have led to backlash on social media and finger-pointing those who buy clothes from fast fashion retailers. Many believe that there are more ethical and sustainable ways to wear clothes, such as learning about sustainable fashion, supporting eco-friendly brands, donating your clothes, and looking at quality over quantity. So why support potentially harmful brands? As consumers, it is important to be aware of the role we play in environmental impact as well as unsafe working conditions. But often, sustainable, green brands are significantly more expensive than the products you can see at fast fashion retailers. As students, we will probably choose the most affordable option.

Many people participating in the fast fashion vs. sustainable fashion discussion mention that it is often difficult to know the truth about where we buy clothes. It’s always possible that brands that see themselves as green and sustainable aren’t telling the truth.

the the term greenwashing was popularized through the debate between sustainability and fast fashion. Greenwashing describes a marketing strategy that companies use to advertise their products as being green and sustainable when in reality they are not really benefiting the environment. Sustainable, socially responsible, environmentally friendly and recycled content are terms that customers fall victim to under the guise of helping the environment. To avoid this deception, customers should research the brand to determine if the product is as durable as the company says it is. But when they need a new swimsuit when it’s suddenly going to be 80 degrees, many consumers don’t take the time to strive for durability. Instead, they’ll choose what’s quick and cheap.

Buying clothes shouldn’t be the ethical issue it poses today. Fast fashion retailers need to be transparent about their production methods so that consumers can make more informed decisions. Being transparent can make consumers hesitate to buy the company’s products and reduce the overall impacts of fast fashion. On the other hand, companies that use greenwashing marketing tactics should also be honest about the sustainability of their products. As consumers, we shouldn’t have to take full responsibility for ethical clothing because we are limited to what brands tell us. Ultimately, companies are responsible for how they produce and market their products, which makes consumers fall victim to cheap prices and convenience.

Making informed decisions as a consumer is not always easy. It can be stressful to consider all aspects of an argument when doing something as simple as shopping online. Point the finger at the companies that directly cause the negative impacts and not the person who sees a seven dollar shirt and buys it without knowing the impact of their decision.

Lily Williams is a columnist for The Review. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Reviews editorial staff. She can be reached at [email protected].