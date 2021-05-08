Chelsea’s latest win against Man City shows Champions League glory is no big deal for Guardiola and Co.

MANCHESTER, England – For the second time in a month, Chelsea have beaten Manchester City and, although this 2-1 Premier League win may have offered little clue as to the possibility of a hat trick in the Champions League final on May 29, Thomas Tuchel’s team made sure to enter the flagship match of European club football with, at the very least, a mental advantage.

After winning their FA Cup semi-final and putting an end to City’s quadruple hopes last month, Chelsea returned from behind to the Etihad Stadium in the Manchester rain thanks to a goal in the timeout from Marcos Alonso , which was in addition to a previous equalizer by Hakim Ziyech.

As Alonso’s scuffed effort passed beyond Ederson’s outstretched hand, Guardiola was still furiously protesting with fourth official Jon Moss over why, moments earlier, Raheem Sterling had not received a penalty when he was regrouped by Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

City may feel badly done, but it probably shouldn’t have come to this; Had Sergio Aguero built on Sterling’s opener by scoring a penalty to make it 2-0 just before half-time, the home side would surely have secured the victory they needed to confirm themselves as champions. of the Premier League.

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (US only)

– Notebook: Chelsea, Man City love Lewandowski

Instead, their all-time top scorer tried Doll was caught by Edouard Mendy and City’s day deteriorated from there; the title party will have to wait, although it could start as early as Sunday, if Manchester United lose to Aston Villa.

“We miss the first [penalty] and the second was not given, “Guardiola said afterwards.” That’s all. It’s a penalty. It’s a sanction, I don’t know about VAR, the officials know why they didn’t give it. We have to score the first. Overall it was a good performance, we had chances to win late. “

Despite his frustrations, the city manager has looked at the bigger picture, knowing the league is as good as it is won, as his side’s most important reunion with Chelsea is yet to come.

“We still have three chances to become champions, we have to learn from that and keep going,” said Guardiola. “We are playing Chelsea again in 21 days. This game will be forgotten. In 21 days we will face them again in the Champions League final. We will learn the lessons and get the points we need to be champions.”

Chelsea produced a comeback that stunned Man City. Getty

Chelsea, meanwhile, scored a vital victory in their attempt to finish in the top four, after making the most of their opponents’ debauchery. Ziyech equalized after good work from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta, then Alonso converted Timo Werner’s cross.

Tuchel’s men are third in the table with three games to go against Arsenal, Leicester – which they also face in the FA Cup final next Saturday. (stream live on ESPN + in the US) and Aston Villa. After that comes the Champions League clash – whether in Istanbul or elsewhere – and wins over City at Wembley and here should mean Chelsea have more than a chance to score.

“I think the second half was a fantastic response to the last five minutes of the first half where we lost almost everything,” said Tuchel. “Every minute, we have gained confidence and quality. We got better and better. It was a tough battle and once we got the equalizer we never stopped attacking. It tells us that we can count on our fitness, which is a fantastic feeling at the end of a season. We can also count on our team spirit, we continue. “

While waiting for their pre-match interviews, Guardiola and Tuchel spent a few moments chatting at the mouth of the tunnel. Guardiola joked that his counterpart “gave me the tactics for the Champions League final”, but in reality both managers did their best to show as little as possible.

Only six of the players likely to start the Champions League final were in Tuchel’s XI and Guardiola’s roster had even fewer; Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden were all named on the bench, while Kevin De Bruyne watched from the stands with the John Stones suspended after receiving a blow in practice.

When Sterling scored, Walker bounced back, hugging Gundogan first, then twirling his shirt over his head. At the start of the second half, the full-back turned to ask De Bruyne if he was nervous. In a typically calm manner, the Belgium international replied ‘no’ and City seemed in such control that there seemed little hope of a Chelsea return.





“It was a close game, but overall we played really well,” said Guardiola. “We are missing our chance at the last minute of the first half with the penalty. [Chelsea] are a better team and we were playing better. We were in a good position but in the end they scored. “

The second-half turnaround brought memories of a 3-2 derby loss to Man United three years ago, when City needed a win to win the league to lose a two-goal lead. Defeat then only delayed the inevitable and this one too.

From Sunday United will play three times in the space of five days and City could be champions before traveling to Newcastle United on Friday. The addition of the first Champions League trophy in club history is less certain, however, especially with Chelsea and Tuchel again on the way.